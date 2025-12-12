Musk fires back at Newsom for pushing ‘trans kids,’ ‘evil woke mind virus’

Elon Musk and Gavin Newsom are engaged in a heated debate on X after Newsom claimed Musk’s gender-confused son ‘hates’ him.

(LifeSiteNews) — Free speech advocate Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom are engaged in a heated debate on X after Newsom called for more “trans kids.”

In a December 11 exchange on X, Newsom claimed that Musk’s gender-confused son “hates” him, after Musk posted an interview clip of Newsom advocating for more legislation to “gender transition” children.

“I want to see [so-called] trans kids,” Newsom said in an interview clip shared by Musk’s America PAC account on X. “There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have.”

Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon. https://t.co/HeJIm5fJMS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 11, 2025

After the clip received backlash for promoting dangerous and irreversible chemical and surgical interventions for gender-confused children, Newsom personally attacked Musk, whose son is gender-confused and goes by a female name.

“Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon,” Newsom posted from his press office account.

Musk quickly responded, saying, “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.”

“My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much,” he added.

The debate has gone viral on social media, with the majority of responses warning against the dangers of “gender transitioning” children and encouraging Musk for refusing to cave to the LGBT ideology.

Musk first opened up about his son’s gender confusion during a 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson. Musk described the pain he felt over his son’s “transition” and cited the event as a key motivation behind his commitment to “destroy the woke mind virus.”

LifeSiteNews has compiled a list of medical professionals and experts who warn against transgender surgeries, warning of irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

Moreover, internal documents from the so-called “World Professional Association for Transgender Health” (WPATH) have shown that doctors who offer so-called “gender-affirming” procedures know that transgender hormones cause serious diseases, including cancer, but prescribed them anyway.

The internal documents, dubbed the “WPATH FILES,” include emails and messages from a private discussion forum by doctors, as well as statements from a video call of WPATH members. The files reveal that the doctors working for WPATH know that “gender transitioning” can cause severe mental and physical disease and that it is impossible for minors to give “informed consent” to it.

As LifeSiteNews has previously noted, research disproves the assertions from transgender activists that surgical or pharmaceutical intervention to “affirm” confusion is “necessary medical care” or that it is helpful in preventing the suicides of gender-confused individuals.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed – and that many other side effects manifest as well.

