Musk funds lawsuit of whistleblower who exposed ‘gender transitions’ at Texas hospital

The Biden DOJ launched a ‘sham prosecution’ of Dr. Eithan Haim with the assistance of Texas Children’s Hospital staff after he spoke out against the mutilation of children by the hospital, his lawsuit says.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul Elon Musk is bankrolling Dr. Eithan Haim’s lawsuit against Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) for malicious prosecution of him after he exposed its malpractice in committing “gender transition” procedures on confused, vulnerable children.

In 2023, Manhattan Institute journalist Christopher Rufo interviewed a then-anonymous former TCH surgeon who said the hospital’s activist Dr. Richard Roberts did not hesitate to prescribe cross-sex hormones and mastectomies to gender-confused children whose medical records indicated “serious mental health issues” including autism.

That whistleblower, later revealed to be Haim, was indicted by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ), ostensibly for sharing confidential patient records in violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) – even though the materials he exposed were not patient charts and were redacted to preserve patients’ anonymity. Haim faced up to 10 years in prison, but the case was dismissed soon after President Donald Trump returned to office.

Now, the Daily Wire reports, Haim is suing TCH, Baylor College of Medicine, plastic surgeon Dr. Larry Hollier Jr., Baylor and TCH surgeon Dr. Kristy Rialon, and TCH general counsel Afsheen Davis for their role in the government’s war on Haim.

Hollier “knowingly lied” to federal officials to “fabricate a story that would serve as the predicate for the criminal investigation and eventual prosecution,” the suit maintains, while Rialon allegedly inflamed the situation by posting “anonymous defamatory reviews” of Haim on WebMD, going so far as to accuse him of “mutilating and raping his patients,” in hopes of increasing the likelihood Haim would be prosecuted. Together, the defendants “concocted” allegations against Haim they knew were untrue, the suit maintains.

Further, while Haim is no longer at risk of prosecution, the professional harm from his ordeal lingers on, as do threats to his life, imposing on him ongoing security costs.

“Dr. Haim’s budding reputation and career as a surgeon were severely damaged as a direct result of Defendants’ unconscionable and vindictive conduct. Having moved to Rockwall County in September 2023, Dr. Haim was embarking on a promising career,” the suit says. “However, because of the pretextual investigation and sham prosecution against him, Dr. Haim has been blacklisted from major hospitals and surgical practices, unable to obtain valuable credentialing or privileges despite being otherwise qualified.”

As for Musk’s support, Haim says the “only way I was able to fight back against an unjust prosecution was to tell the truth. And the only way for people to see the truth was because of X. For this reason, they have proven themselves to be an incalculable force for good at a time when it’s most important.” In 2023, Musk pledged to pay the legal bills of anyone “unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform.”

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies have found that more than 80 percent of children suffering from gender confusion outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve their tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners, individuals who attempted “transitioning” before regretting it and returning to life as their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

