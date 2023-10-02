Musk slams Trudeau’s ‘shameful’ censorship campaign: ‘Trying to crush free speech in Canada’

The billionaire X owner has repeatedly blasted the Trudeau government’s aggressive censorship efforts, which he called ‘shameful.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Free speech advocate and entrepreneur Elon Musk has once again criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his ongoing censorship campaign.

On Sunday, Musk posted on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada,” calling it “shameful.”

Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful. https://t.co/oHFFvyBGxu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023

Musk’s comments were in response to a September 29 announcement from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that laid out “its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.”

In its first two decisions since opening the regulations for “public consultations” in May, the CRTC declared that “online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada,” including submitting a registration form and adhering to certain “conditions” set by the government agency.

The announcement is the latest effort in Trudeau’s ongoing campaign to limit free speech in Canada and comes months after the notorious internet censorship Bill C-11 and Bill C-18 became the law of the land.

As the censorship campaign unraveled, Musk repeatedly voiced opposition to the efforts, citing unjust restriction of free speech. In 2022, he claimed the internet censorship legislation could become an attempt to “muzzle the voice” of Canadians. During the summer of 2023, the billionaire went as far as to suggest that Trudeau’s government should be replaced, if an election opportunity arises, with leaders who will defend the free speech rights of their citizens.

Musk also promoted the voice of the public during the Canadian Million Person March – a nationwide protest of LGBT indoctrination in schools – by sharing a video of the event that reached more than 115 million views on X.

