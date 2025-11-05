Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani to become New York City’s next mayor

Many have warned that Mamdani's radical socialist agenda will bring extreme social changes to New York and America at large.

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Radical leftist and socialist Zohran Mamdani has won New York City’s mayoral race, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor.

On Tuesday, November 4, the Democratic nominee and self-described “democratic socialist” was announced the victor of the New York mayoral race, amassing just over 50 percent of the votes.

“In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light,” Mamdani said in his victory speech.

“Together, we will usher in a generation of change, and if we embrace this brave new course, rather than fleeing from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves,” he continued.

Mamdani also took direct aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has spoken out against Mamdani due to his far-left agenda.

“This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani declared. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

According to NBC election results, Mamdani received 1,036,051, or 50.4 percent, of the votes, while former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, received 854,995, or 41.6 percent. Republican Curtis Sliwa came in third with 146,137, or 7.1 percent.

In June, Mamdani became known to New Yorkers for his radical background, which included adopting the Marxist battle cry of “seizing the means of production,” advocating defunding the police, and calling for government-run grocery stores, among other left-wing causes.

Mamdani’s socialist campaign platform included public grocery stores, free bus rides, no cost child-care, and freezing rent on all rent-stabilized NYC apartments. Additionally, despite rising crime and violence rate throughout the city, he once championed the “defund the police” movement.

On a darker note, Mamdani’s alignment with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) could suggest a radical pro-abortion and anti-family stance.

In an August panel discussion, the DSA revealed that they plan to “perform abortions at a church before it is all said and done…”

Additionally, the group advocated for the abolition of the family, alleging that “the only real difference between marriage and prostitution is the price and the duration of the contract.”

Just hours before his election victory, Trump warned Americans that “as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm.”

“It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win,” he predicted. “His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful.”

Share











