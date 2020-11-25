‘My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ’: Trump senior legal advisor

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Jenna Ellis, senior legal advisor for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, declared her resolution to hold her ground in the face of threats and smears by Democrats following her participation in last Thursday’s press conference on election fraud.

“I keep getting a barrage of threats & false accusations from Dems and ‘reporter’ activists,” Ellis tweeted this morning. “My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States.”

My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

Ellis had joined Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in a press conference on election fraud last week in which she blasted journalists for their biased coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

“We are not trying our case in the court of public opinion. I would strike 99% of you from the jury. And I would be allowed to, because of the fake news coverage you provide. You are not unbiased jurors,” said Ellis.

“And until you step out of your role as a journalist and actually go into a court room, and you are a judge on a bench, that has sworn an oath to be unbiased in our separation of powers, then your opinion does not matter,” she continued.

“The facts matter, the truth matters, and if you are fair reporters, you will cover that fairly and appropriately and you will allow coverage of our media team here and our legal team. If you are not willing to talk about the evidence that has been presented, then that is absolutely unacceptable for journalistic standards.”

