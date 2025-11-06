Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after 40-year pro-abortion career

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Longtime Democrat congressional leader Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will retire at the end of her current term, ending a career that devoted four decades to leftist causes.

“I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress,” Pelosi, 85, said in her announcement video. “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative. As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”

The former Speaker of the House and House Minority Leader opted in 2022 not to seek reelection to a leadership role, following Republicans’ takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives, but planned to continue in office.

“The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country,” President Donald Trump responded. “She was rapidly losing control of her party, and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician.”

Despite self-identifying as Catholic, Pelosi held a 100% pro-abortion voting record, bemoaned the 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade as “jeopardizing the health, freedom and safety of women across the country,” and advocated enshrining a national right to abortion in federal law. She also favored same-sex “marriage” and allowing gender-confused children to be subjected to life-altering surgical and chemical gender “transition” procedures.

Yet Pelosi has long responded indignantly to any suggestion that such stances represent a failure to live up to her presumed faith. In May 2022 she was forbidden from receiving Communion in her local diocese by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. A month later, however, she was reportedly allowed to do so at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in a Mass presided over by Pope Francis.

The New York Post notes that Democrats angling to compete for her House seat include Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and far-left, openly-homosexual California state Sen. Scott Wiener.

Share











