Nancy Pelosi makes gun control push to prioritize ‘children’s survival’ while ignoring abortion

The former House speaker's message for Everytown's 'Wear Orange' gun control campaign inadvertently drew attention to her and her party’s avowed opposition to children’s survival when the subject turns to abortion.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Former House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi declared over the weekend that “no one’s political survival is more important than our children’s survival” — in reference to gun control, not abortion-on-demand, that she ardently supports.

“No one’s political survival is more important than our children’s survival,” Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House who continues to represent California’s 11th Congressional District, said on June 8. “Survivors and advocates turning pain into purpose demand an assault weapons ban. #WearOrange today and Vote Blue to defeat Republicans standing in the way of commonsense solutions to gun violence.”

No one’s political survival is more important than our children’s survival. Survivors and advocates turning pain into purpose demand an assault weapons ban. #WearOrange today and Vote Blue to defeat Republicans standing in the way of commonsense solutions to gun violence. -NP pic.twitter.com/Nw6phZNQkt — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 8, 2024



The message was meant to commemorate “Wear Orange Weekend,” an awareness campaign organized by the left-wing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. But Pelosi’s choice of words inadvertently drew attention to her and her party’s avowed opposition to children’s survival when the subject turns to abortion — and their refusal to let that stop them from invoking dead children to provoke emotional responses to their favored policy goals.

Despite self-identifying as Catholic, Pelosi holds a 100% pro-abortion voting record, has bemoaned the 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade as “jeopardizing the health, freedom and safety of women across the country,” and most recently vowed that Democrats will legislate a national right to abortion if they retain the presidency and win enough congressional seats in this November’s elections.

The ex-Speaker, who has long responded indignantly to any suggestion that her absolutist pro-abortion stance represents a failure to live up to her presumed faith, was forbidden in May 2022 from receiving Communion in her local diocese by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. A month later, however, she was reportedly allowed to do so at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in a Mass presided over by Pope Francis.

Fourteen states currently ban all or most abortions, with available data so far indicating that now-enforceable pro-life laws could effectively wipe out an estimated 200,000 abortions a year. But the abortion lobby is working feverishly to cancel out those deterrent effects by deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

