Nancy Pelosi says Vatican considering appeal of her Communion ban by Archbishop Cordileone

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has asked the Vatican to consider her appeal of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s ban on her receiving Holy Communion. The pro-abortion, pro-LGBT politician boasted that she regularly defies Church teaching on reception of Communion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said she has appealed to Rome for a decision concerning San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s ban on her receiving the Holy Eucharist due to her public support for abortion.

“My understanding, as long as Rome has the case, it hasn’t been resolved,” Pelosi, the former speaker of the House, told National Catholic Reporter in comments published this morning. She recently told the heretical outlet that she continues to receive the Holy Eucharist despite Archbishop Cordileone’s announcement in May 2022 that she was to refrain from receiving Communion in the archdiocese.

“I received Communion anyway. That’s his problem, not mine,” she said. “My Catholic faith is, Christ is my savior. It has nothing to do with the bishops.”

“I’ve never been denied. I’ve been to Catholic churches all over the country, and I’ve never been denied,” she also said.

Late on December 10, Archbishop Cordileone issued a statement in response to Pelosi’s latest comments. The Democratic politician has defied the Church’s prohibition on receiving Communion while publicly supporting abortion, including famously receiving the Eucharist at a papal Mass soon after the archbishop’s decree.

Pelosi also strongly supports other grave evils condemned by the Church, such as contraception, in vitro fertilization (IVF), homosexuality, and transgenderism, including “gender transitions” for children, and has opposed religious exemptions for abortion and other immoral practices, as well as parental rights.

“First and foremost, I would like to renew my request for prayers for the Speaker’s conversion on the issue of human life in the womb, that it be consistent with the respect for human dignity she displays in so many other contexts,” the conservative prelate stated on December 10.

Citing the Book of Ezekiel, Archbishop Cordileone stated:

As a pastor of souls, my overriding concern and chief responsibility is the salvation of souls. And as Ezekiel reminds us, for a pastor to fulfill his calling, he has the duty not only to teach, console, heal and forgive, but also, when necessary, to correct, admonish and call to conversion. One of the most the effective ways for a pastor to accomplish these duties is by way of dialogue, honest dialogue, where each party listens openly and honestly, seeking to understand the other, and being honest with one’s own self. My own personal experience has taught me that this kind of dialogue can dispel misperceptions and melt away hostilities, and build new bonds of friendship. I therefore earnestly repeat once again my plea to Speaker Pelosi to allow this kind of dialogue to happen. I ask this not only to dialogue in areas of disagreement, such as if and when it can ever be morally permissible to kill innocent human life, but also in other critical areas where our views on behalf of human life and dignity are aligned, especially threats to religious liberty internationally and the plight of immigrants domestically. This should not be a problem, as Catholics are not afraid of the truth.

“(Y)ou are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you (publicly) repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Archbishop Cordileone wrote to Pelosi in May 2022.

“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion’ (Code of Canon Law, can. 915),” he said.

While National Catholic Reporter called Canon 915 an “obscure provision,” it is a well-established truth of the Catholic faith that public advocacy for abortion should prohibit someone from receiving the Holy Eucharist, whether or not someone is a canonist.

The Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the literal Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ and that no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to present himself or herself for Holy Communion until he or she has confessed that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states. “Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

“In the case of an intrinsically unjust law, such as a law permitting abortion or euthanasia, it is therefore never licit to obey it, or to ‘take part in a propaganda campaign in favor of such a law, or vote for it,’” Pope St. John Paul II taught in Evangelium Vitae.

A 2004 memo to the U.S. bishops from then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, later Pope Benedict XVI, states that “consistently campaigning and voting for permissive abortion and euthanasia laws” requires denial of Communion.

Public support for abortion is also considered a mortal sin due to the scandal it promotes and because it could lead others into the grave and excommunicable sin of abortion.

By presenting herself as a Catholic, while obstinately supporting the intentional destruction of innocent human life, Pelosi is creating scandal.

Pelosi has regularly displayed a lack of basic understanding about the concept of sin. For example, she called pro-life protections for innocent babies “sinful” and claimed that protecting unborn babies is “an assault” on women.

“The fact that this is such an assault on women of color and … lower income families is just sinful. It’s sinful,” Pelosi said at an event in August 2022.

“It’s wrong that they would be able to say to women what they think women should be doing with their lives and their bodies. But it’s sinful, the injustice of it all.”

