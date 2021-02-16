NARAL cheers YouTube banning LifeSite for ‘disinformation’ in statement full of false claims

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion lobbying group NARAL is celebrating the pro-abortion corporation Google’s decision to ban LifeSiteNews from YouTube, claiming that one of its most prominent critics should have been censored far sooner.

Last week, YouTube deleted LifeSite’s entire channel, including the entire library of videos published to it, over a handful of videos dissenting from left-wing orthodoxy on the proper response to COVID-19, including discussion of societal lockdowns and the ethical dilemma of using cells from aborted babies in vaccine research.

“Today’s deplatforming of LifeSiteNews is the latest in several steps necessary to curb dangerous disinformation online and stop anti-choice, white supremacists from masquerading as neutral news sources,” outgoing NARAL president Ilyse Hogue declared. “While this is a win, it came far too late. For years, LifeSiteNews has been allowed to trumpet falsehoods and advance the anti-choice agenda of power and control unchecked. We must continue to hold accountable the online platforms that allow extremism to flourish in the spotlight.”

Despite purporting to oppose “disinformation,” NARAL’s press release makes a litany of false claims against LifeSiteNews, including that this publication has “spread Islamophobia and promoted white supremacy,” and spreads “anti-choice disinformation.”

NARAL does not include examples to attempt to corroborate any of these accusations.

That NARAL celebrates the deplatforming of LifeSiteNews is unsurprising in light of our coverage of stories the pro-abortion group would rather go overlooked, from allegations of racial bias and insensitivity against NARAL by its own employees to the disconnect between the group’s public rhetoric and private advice.

NARAL is also notorious for promoting actual misinformation, including baseless accusations that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a sexual predator, denial that some types of contraceptive drugs induce abortion, and a litany of false accusations against crisis pregnancy centers.

Despite YouTube’s ban, LifeSite readers can still access LifeSite video content via our main channel on alternate video platform Rumble as well as our LifeSiteNews Catholic Rumble channel, and can click here to sign up to be notified whenever LifeSiteNews publishes new videos. Please help us build Rumble and our other alternative platforms by donating through our secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

