NARAL president: We’re ‘certainly preparing’ for end of Roe v. Wade

January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The president of the pro-abortion activist group NARAL let it slip in a recent interview that the organization is preparing for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that imposed abortion on demand across the US.

NARAL Pro-Choice America president Ilyse Hogue, when asked in a January 3 Daily Beast podcast interview if the U.S. could “really lose Roe,” responded that her organization is preparing for it.

“We absolutely could, and we're certainly preparing with our partners in the movement for that,” Hogue said.

“A lot of our work over the last few years has been about making sure that we have what we call islands of access — blue states that are codifying the right to abortion, making sure that we have like practice in place where women can go,” she added.

Hogue’s comments come three months after President Donald Trump, described as America’s most pro-life president, saw the Supreme Court swear in the third judge — Amy Coney Barrett — that he had nominated as president. The swearing-in of Trump’s picks of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh had already given the court a 5-4 conservative edge although the court has not always ruled that way, particularly in Bostock v. Clayton County. It is expected that Barrett’s swearing-in last October will now add conservative clout to cases that come before the country’s highest court.