‘National EV mandate’: Biden administration regulations aim to end sale of gas-powered cars by 2032

Canada and the EU are also trying to ban gas-powered cars by 2035.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Amid crippling inflation and dwindling consumer interest in electric vehicles, the Biden administration announced yesterday a new regulation that effectively mandates the majority of new cars sold in the United States by 2032 are electric or hybrid.

The New York Times called the new final rule from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “one of the most significant climate regulations in the nation’s history.”

President Donald Trump promised to undo the rule if elected. “On day one I will terminate crooked Joe Biden’s insane electric vehicle mandate,” he said.

Under the new rule, only 64 percent of new vehicles sold in model year 2027 may be gas-powered. By 2032, that number is 29 percent.

“The final rule builds upon EPA’s final standards for federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2023 through 2026 and leverages advances in clean car technology to unlock benefits to Americans ranging from improving public health through reducing smog- and soot-forming pollution from vehicles, to reducing climate pollution, to saving drivers money through reduced fuel and maintenance costs,” the agency summarized in a press release.

Republicans slammed the rule as forcing a “national EV mandate.”

The Trudeau government is also seeking to use regulations to eliminate gas-powered cars in Canada by 2035. The European Union is similarly trying to ban gas-powered cars by 2035, and New York and California have passed laws banning the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

In 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and elites around the world began pushing a “Great Reset” to completely transform the global order.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate (in the Great Reset), and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism,” wrote Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in a June 3, 2020 article published on WEF’s website.

Such a “reset means a revolution: a deep transformation of all that is done, thought, or believed — making a clean break with the past,” LifeSite’s Jeanne Smits explained at the time.

A 2021 federal law mandates that by 2026 new cars have a “kill switch” by which they be disabled from afar – supposedly an anti-drunk driving measure. As LifeSiteNews has reported, manufacturers must put a system in cars that can “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identity whether that driver may be impaired” and can stop or limit “motor vehicle operation” if “impairment is detected.”

Could the high cost of electric vehicles and soon a built-in “kill switch” allowing new cars to be shut off remotely mean that car ownership for the average American in the 2030s will look very different than it does today?

In 2016, Danish politician Ida Auken wrote a (now-deleted) blog post for the WEF titled “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.”

