National federation calls for no limits on abortion access throughout pregnancy

On the anniversary of the Dobbs decision, the National Abortion Federation issued a policy statement demanding that abortion be legal up until birth while accusing pro-lifers of 'extremism.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On the fourth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the National Abortion Federation (NAF) issued a policy statement calling for abortion access up until birth across the nation.

In a stunning statement, NAF president and CEO Brittany Fonteno accused pro-life forces of “anti-abortion extremism” that “pushes the boundaries of make-believe in medicine — animating fetuses, embryos, and zygotes.”

NAF argues that “viability” is an arbitrary concept and that abortion bans “disproportionately impact people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and people with low incomes.”

“This moment demands a new era of abortion advocacy, one that understands viability and gestational limits are common and equally harmful forms of abortion bans,” Fonteno said. “When laws regulating abortion care include arbitrary legal limits, politicians and police are invited into exam rooms, advancing control over pregnant people — forcing them to stay pregnant and finding ways to punish them when they don’t.”

“When people can access abortion care throughout pregnancy, families and communities thrive,” she continued. “No matter when someone needs abortion care, they should be able to access that care with expert medical attention, in their community.”

“The National Abortion Federation is a radical organization dedicated solely to dehumanizing every child in the womb, pushing for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, and advocating for the destruction of children nationwide,” Live Action spokesman Noah Brandt told EWTN News.

“By formally rejecting any legal limits on abortion at any stage of pregnancy for any reason, the NAF only further exposes their intent, justifying the violent killing of viable babies which can include excruciating dismemberment or a lethal injection into the baby’s heart,” he indicated.

“Opposing any limit to abortion denies basic biology and the humanity of preborn children from the moment of conception,” Brandt added. “As pro-life Americans, we must focus on life-affirming policies that protect both mother and child by rejecting abortion at any stage and offering true help through sacrifice, service, and prayer.”

“The National Abortion Federation’s agenda for abortion with no limits has become the de facto position of the Democratic Party,” Kelsey Pritchard, communications director for SBA Pro-Life America, told EWTN News. “The U.S. is one of eight countries in the world that allows all-trimester abortion and we’re on that list with Communist China and Vietnam. Fifteen states allow abortion at any point, including in the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy.”

“This isn’t just hypothetical: second and third trimester abortions are happening in the blue states,” Pritchard said. “Babies who can feel pain and survive outside of the womb are being killed.”

“In America’s 250th year, the pro-life movement and the GOP must take bold new steps to make progress toward a national minimum standard to protect unborn children in every state,” Pritchard declared.

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