National Institutes of Health funding studies of COVID vaccines’ impact on menstruation

(LifeSiteNews) – The federal government has allocated money to study the way coronavirus vaccines could affect women’s menstrual cycles, after around 62 percent of the American population has received at least one of the experimental shots and thousands of injected women have already reported reproductive dysfunction and menstrual irregularities.
The National Institutes of Health awarded $1.67 million in research grants to five universities on August 30 to study the “potential effects of COVID-19 vaccination on menstruation.”
People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus.
But, everyone should agree on this point:
No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians.
Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms.
The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.
And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program.
Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination.
Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.
And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral.
However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business.
But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated
COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids
Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months
Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians
US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
“Some women have reported experiencing irregular or missing menstrual periods, bleeding that is heavier than usual, and other menstrual changes after receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” the NIH’s news release said. “The new awards support research to determine whether such changes may be linked to COVID-19 vaccination itself and how long the changes last. Researchers also will seek to clarify the mechanisms underlying potential vaccine-related menstrual changes.”
The funds come from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health.
Grantees include Boston University’s Lauren Wise, Laura Payne with Harvard Medical School, and Mostafa Borahay with John Hopkins University.
Michigan State University’s Stacey Missmer also received money, as did Alison Edelman of the Oregon Health and Science University.
Professor Wise noted to Boston 25 on September 9 that clinical trials did not evaluate the effect of vaccines on menstruation.
She wants to find out “whether these changes may be short-term or long-term” and if they can affect other “outcomes” such as fertility.
Wise said that there is not enough evidence yet to answer how fertility can be affected by the shots. Wise still claimed there is “no evidence to date” that the coronavirus injections affect fertility.
Former Pfizer vice president Dr. Michael Yeadon has warned women of childbearing age, “do not accept these vaccines.” A December 2020 safety warning from the U.K. government similarly told pregnant and breastfeeding women to avoid Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.
“Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy,” the guide stated. “For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination.”
The guide also advised women to avoid becoming pregnant for the first two months after their COVID-19 shots: “In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.”
Miscarriages, stillbirths, reproductive problems reported after coronavirus injection
Michigan State University (MSU) Professor Stacey Missmer will use the money to expand two studies she is currently conducting on the vaccines.
“We want to tease out whether being infected is having any effect on menstruation,” Missmer said in a statement posted by MSU.
“We think there might be more of an impression of menstrual change among the adolescents and younger women,” Missmer said, “partly because their hormones and reproductive systems are still in maturation.”
Money for research could also come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends coronavirus injections for “pregnant people.”
CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told The Daily Caller “there are discussions underway and CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) team is doing some exploratory work to determine the feasibility of conducting a study of menstrual irregularities following COVID-19 vaccination,” according to a September 8 article.
A health researcher and anthropologist at the University of Illinois announced in April that she would begin looking into the effects of the COVID-19 shots and menstruation, after having her own adverse experience and hearing from other women.
“The purpose of this study is to understand the menstrual experiences of people after they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” Professor Kate Clancy’s survey explained.
The only “people” who menstruate are women.
An August 26 analysis of the European Union’s vaccine reaction database identified a total of two million adverse events and 21,000 deaths. Of those adverse events, there were 910 “pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions” instances.
In the United Kingdom, thousands of women reported miscarriages, stillbirths, and bleeding after receiving coronavirus shots.
By April 19, 2021, the U.K.’s government vaccine adverse event system had collected more 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal hemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths.