National poll shows 59% of voters support federal ban on gender transitioning of children

A national ban on transitioning minors would be supported by 36% of Democrats and 56% of independents, and even a slim majority of young people (52%) according to Noble Predictive Insights.

(LifeSiteNews) – Fifty-nine percent of registered voters would support banning the surgical or chemical “transitioning” of minors at the federal level, according to a new national poll conducted by Noble Predictive Insights.

The New York Post reported that the poll, commissioned by The Center Square, found that such a ban would also have the support of 36% of Democrats and 56% of independents. Younger voters (age 18-34) were the age group with the lowest level of support for a ban, but it still reached a majority at 52%.

“(O)n many issues surrounding trans rights and students or youth, the GOP has public opinion on their side,” Noble Predictive Insights’ David Byler said. “There’s a reason that, when you look at GOP ads, they are constantly hammering this and other related issues. And some prominent Democrats are pushing out moderate, rather than left, messages.”

“Republicans know that trans issues are a strong social issue for them – and after getting hit hard on abortion so many times since Dobbs, they want to make sure they’re pushing back and finding social issues that work for them,” Byler continued.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

The Democrat presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, is campaigning on continuing the Biden administration’s radical pro-LGBT policies, specifically endorsing the so-called “Equality Act” that would grant “transgender” males access to women’s private spaces, such as bathrooms, changing rooms, and shelters, require employers and schools to use “preferred pronouns,” allow gender-confused males to compete in female sports, and force health care professionals to facilitate “sex changes,” including for children, conservatives have warned.

Her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, has pledged to “make it a felony for any medical professional to perform surgery on a minor without parental consent,” along with opposing taxpayer funding for the procedures, though after repeating the promise this week has yet to clarify if he meant that underage transitions would be allowed as long as parents approve, or if he was merely attempting to emphasize Democrats’ support for leaving parents in the dark.

