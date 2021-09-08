‘Natural immunity 20 times more protective than vaccines’: mRNA pioneer

Dr. Robert Malone also told host Steve Bannon that he agrees with people who call inoculation with mRNA 'gene-therapy' ans repeated previous warning that 'spike protein, if biologically active, is very dangerous'

(LifeSiteNews) — The inventor of mRNA technology has reasserted that natural immunity is much more efficient than COVID-19 jabs at keeping the virus at bay.

Dr. Robert Malone M.D., M.S. told Stephen K. Bannon of Real America’s Voice on Saturday that, according to new data he received, “natural immunity is about 20 times more protective than the vaccine is.”

Malone also told Bannon that he agrees with people who call inoculation with mRNA “gene-therapy.”

“It is gene therapy applied to vaccines,” he confirmed and added that he understood many people’s reluctance to take mRNA jabs.

“I respect their point of view,” Malone said.

“They have a right to be wary about a new technology that’s not well understood.”

Malone explained the key difference between traditional live attenuated vaccines (LAV), such as the ones used against polio, smallpox, and yellow fever, and the various mRNA injections used against COVID-19: spike protein. Live attenuated vaccines are defined as the injection of a killed or weakened organism in order to prevent the disease. These vaccines “express all the proteins of [a given] virus,” he said.

But unlike these vaccines, the COVID-19 jabs, such as the ones manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, focus on a single spike protein which has been slightly mutated. Malone warned that this technology carries risks of heart inflammation and autoimmune reactions, particularly in young people.

In June 2021, Malone gave several warnings that future autoimmune problems would be caused by the spike proteins within the mRNA injections. He also stated in a podcast (later censored by YouTube) that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was aware that the spike proteins were “biologically active and could travel from the injection site and cause adverse events, and that the spike protein, if biologically active, is very dangerous.”

Bannon gave the mRNA inventor the opportunity to repeat these warnings throughout the show. During the conversation, Malone also criticised the speed with which the mRNA vaccines were created.

“There was a lot of haste there and there was a quick decision in the vaccine research center and all the other vaccine developers to recapitulate what they’d done with prior efforts with SARS-1, which is just to focus on spike [proteins],” he told Bannon.

Malone added that even some people at Moderna have their misgivings.

“I’ve spoken to the colonel who was [setting] up that Moderna program, and he’s a little embarrassed by some of the things that went on,” he said.

“Now we’ve got to live with the consequences.”

Malone then listed potential adverse effects that the spike protein might have.

“Number 1: I’m sorry, Reuters and all the ankle-biting fact checkers, but spike is a toxin. Whether or not this mutated spike is? Prove to me that it isn’t, but the wild type is,” he said.

“Number 2: It is clear that the virus is rapidly escaping the protection generated by this single spike protein that’s been slightly mutated in these vaccines […] as has been predicted from the outset by experienced vaccinologist and immunologist.”

Malone concluded by saying that recent data suggests the “virus is mutating at faster rates than expected.”

The researcher has more than thirty years of experience in the field of vaccines. He discovered RNA transfection and has explained that while he was at the Salk Institute in San Diego in 1988, he invented mRNA vaccines. His research was continued the next year at a pharmaceutical company called Vical, and between 1988 and 1989 Malone wrote the patent disclosures for mRNA vaccines.

After giving multiple warnings about the dangers posed by the RNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines, Malone was removed from Wikipedia and temporarily removed from LinkedIn in July 2021.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

