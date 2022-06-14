Navy officer used COVID vaccine facts to beat discharge for resisting Biden mandate

' We all know that there's millions of Americans that will stand behind us all day, every day right now.'

TUCSON, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — A 22-year U.S. Navy officer told his story of fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and winning as part of a wide-ranging presentation Tuesday on the state of the U.S. military under President Joe Biden that was live-streamed here on LifeSiteNews.

The Flag Day press conference, hosted by the medical freedom nonprofit Truth for Health Foundation, featured remarks by Navy Lt. Billy Moseley, who objected to the mandatory COVID shots but rather than seek a religious accommodation opted to bring his objections to the administrative separation board in protest of the armed forces’ plans to implement a “blanket denial policy.”

“It was easy to see that there was a bait and switch happening,” Moseley said Tuesday. “And that’s when I started reaching out to several medical clinics, going back several times and trying to document that that approved drug was not available […]. And it didn’t matter how many senior officers, medical officers, chaplains inside the military that I would raise these concerns about, it would just fall on deaf ears and or they would say something along the lines like, we know it’s wrong. I can see that it’s illegal, but what do you want me to do? There’s nothing I can do. ”

Moseley was charged with failure to obey a direct order and threatened with discharge. He requested a court martial, and last month a three-officer Navy board determined unanimously that his refusal did not constitute misconduct and that he should be retained. Moseley’s attorney, R. Davis Younts, “successfully argued that the order for military members to receive the experimental COVID 19 injection was not a lawful order” and that “the military has not made the FDA-approved version of the vaccine available to military members,” according to a press release.

“Obviously, we did a lot of praying for that as well to get board members that would actually scrutinize this and take the time to look at the overwhelming evidence and data,” he recalls, adding that “you could see visibly on his face” the board chairman coming to the realization that he had been misled on the vaccines.

Moseley noted that his case still has not been entirely resolved; vaccine coercion is ongoing, and he still has a “flag on my record” that needs to be “adjudicated all the way up to the Secretary of the Navy,” Carlos Del Toro.

Even so, Moseley said his case demonstrated that “it’s important to stand your ground and back. You’re backed by countless federal and constitutional laws. And we’re not alone. We all know that there’s millions of Americans that will stand behind us all day, every day right now.”

Last August, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the secretaries of all military branches to “immediately begin full [COVID] vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces” and “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” The majority of service members complied, but tens of thousands remain unvaccinated, with many seeking exemptions.

Several thousand have secured exemptions for non-religious reasons, but the military has been largely unwilling to approve religious exemptions to the shots, which were developed and/or tested with the use of fetal cells from aborted babies. In December, the military began discharging soldiers for vaccine refusal, prompting legal challenges that have so far been neglected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

While defenders of vaccine mandates are quick to point out that the military has long required soldiers to vaccinate against a range of diseases due to the harsh and exotic locales soldiers are sent to for extended periods of time and the close quarters they typically share with one another, previous vaccines were typically subjected to far more evaluation and development time before being put into widespread use than the COVID shots received during their accelerated clinical trials.

During a COVID-19 vaccine hearing held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in January, attorney Thomas Renz presented medical billing data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In a statement to left-wing “fact-checking” outlet PolitiFact, Defense Health Agency Armed Forces Surveillance Division spokesperson Peter Graves confirmed the authenticity of the records but claimed that a conveniently-timed “data corruption” glitch made the pre-2021 numbers appear far lower than the actual numbers of cases for those years, an explanation that PolitiFact took at face value.

U.S. service members facing medical coercion over the COVID-19 shots or denied effective treatment can apply for Medical Freedom Fund Grants at Truth for Health’s website by clicking here. The group’s website also contains additional resources, including medical information, civilian legal resources, news, COVID treatment information, and a form for reporting vaccine injuries.

