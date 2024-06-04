Navy SEALs ridiculed for promoting LGBT ‘pride’ on social media: ‘Our enemies are laughing at us’

One commenter said, ‘This is a slap in the face of every special warfare operator that has put their lives on the line for our nation.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Navy SEALs — famous for being one of the military’s most elite, respected fighting forces — and the Department of Defense are being blasted on social media for promoting rainbow-colored social media posts promoting Pride month.

Even as many national and multinational corporations seem to have toned down their annual Pride month fanfare, the U.S. military has gone all-in for praising “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer” lifestyles, equating them with valorous virtues of “Dignity, Service, Respect, Equality Pride.”

After its infelicitous Facebook post, United States Naval Special Warfare Command —which includes the SEALs — quickly limited responses, no doubt as a matter of damage control. But it was too late.

The post received 370 ridiculing “Laugh” responses, 350 “Angry” reactions, and less than 200 positive responses.

“This is a slap in the face of every special warfare operator that has put their lives on the line for our nation,” John Jeacopello said in response to the Facebook fiasco.

“I know plenty of current and former SEALs who are disgusted with this,” Luke Pierson said. “Please repent of this debaucherous behavior and stick to what you’re good at!”

“Man this woke sh.. is like a cancer and needs to be handled and dealt with as a threat to national security,” Owen Merton said. “Gone way too far.”

“So glad I got out before this bullshit took over,” Arcides Cruz wrote.

“One of the greatest concerns among veterans and active duty servicemembers is the wokeness that has infected nearly every branch of the service,” conservative commentator Todd Starnes wrote.

“Instead of raising up fierce defenders of freedom, the woke Pentagon is raising up an army of social justice warriors,” Starnes added. “Our enemies are laughing at us, America.”

But it wasn’t just the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command making giant pro-LGBT gaffes.

A few hours later, the Department of Defense posted a pro-Pride message on X that brought a tsunami of criticism and ridicule.

“Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members,” the DoD wrote. “We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel.”

The message was hugely ratioed, eliciting 7,000 mostly negative comments to just 1,500 “Likes.”

Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel. pic.twitter.com/RyGTDBjUcN — Department of Defense (@DeptofDefense) June 1, 2024



“Our grandfathers stormed the beaches of Normandy,” wrote X user, “Donut Operator,” whose response received over 12,000 “Likes,” eight times the number of likes that the DoD received.

“Also Department of Defense: Why are our recruitment numbers crashing?” noted the Claremont Institute’s Jeremy Carl, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Interior.

Also Department of Defense: Why are our recruitment numbers crashing? 🤔 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) June 1, 2024

“If anyone is wondering why they keep posting this despite the fact that we all hate it, it’s because this is a Regime humiliation tactic,” Pete D’Abrosca suggested. “They know we can’t do anything about it so they’re flipping us the bird.”

If anyone is wondering why they keep posting this despite the fact that we all hate it, it’s because this is a Regime humiliation tactic. They know we can’t do anything about it so they’re flipping us the bird. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) June 1, 2024



X user Savannah said, “Your account is a disgrace to our country. Delete it.”

Your account is a disgrace to our country. Delete it. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 1, 2024

