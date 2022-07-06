NBA player slams Trudeau for inaction toward genocide against China’s Uyghur population

'Justin Trudeau, put yourselves in the shoes of these people. If your wife was in a concentration camp would you really think the status quo is enough,' Enes Kanter Freedom said.

(LifeSiteNews) — NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not doing enough to put an end to China’s genocide against its Uyghur Muslim population.

“Canada represents freedom, democracy and human rights and yet it’s not taking any real action on China. There’s a genocide and the whole world knows it. Simply condemning it is not enough,” Kanter Freedom told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation last week.

“Justin Trudeau, put yourselves in the shoes of these people. If your wife was in a concentration camp, would you really think the status quo is enough? It’s really unacceptable,” the American Muslim player added.

Kanter Freedom informed the CBC that he wrote a letter to Trudeau urging him to impose sanctions on China in light of the genocide, but he feels as though Trudeau never received or read the letter as “the response I got didn’t actually address any of the specific points I raised.”

While saying he believes that Trudeau “cares” about the human rights abuses occurring in China, Kanter Freedom insists that the Trudeau government go beyond a mere “diplomatic boycott” and adopt Bill S-204 put forward by Conservative Senator Leo Housakos.

If put into force, Bill S-204 would ban the import of goods from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China, which Kanter Freedom sees as essential in stopping the inadvertent “financing [of] forced labor of Uyghurs and the human rights abuses of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Kanter Freedom has been on the forefront of the Uyghur issue for quite some time, particularly in his home country of America.

Last December, following activism from Kanter Freedom, the United States passed a bill similar to Canada’s Bill S-204, banning all imports from the Xinjiang region unless the companies and persons involved are able to prove slave labor was not used in the sourcing or manufacturing of the goods.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, also formally affirmed that China is carrying out a genocide against the Uyghurs, something the Trudeau government has refused to do.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, while designating China’s actions against the Uyghur’s a “genocide,” former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supplied overwhelming evidence that China is forcing Uyghur women to have abortions, undergo sterilization, and be placed into “reeducation” programs with the hopes of reducing the group’s population within the nation.

