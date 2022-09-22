NBA star Kyrie Irving calls COVID mandates ‘one of the biggest violations of human rights in history’

'If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired.'

(LifeSiteNews) — NBA star Kyrie Irving said he considers the COVID-19 vaccine mandates to be one of the most massive human rights violations in history.

The unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets guard, whose vaccine choices limited him to 29 games last season, tweeted Monday that the vaccine mandates were discrimination.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” he said in his tweet. “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾 This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 20, 2022

Irving’s comment came in response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement on Tuesday that he will lift vaccine requirements for private-sector employees on November 1 but that vaccine requirements would remain for municipal employees. Prior to this announcement, all employed workers in New York were required by law to be vaccinated, although an exception was made on March 24 to allow athletes and performers to continue work although despite vaccination status.

RELATED: NYC’s jab exemption for athletes only intensifies the sheer absurdity of the mandate

Since Irving decided in 2021 to remain unvaccinated, he has been both criticized and applauded from both sides of the debate. Irving, however, maintains that one’s vaccine status should be up to the individual.

In an Instagram live video in October 2021, Irving said his choice to remain unvaccinated was him doing what was best for him. He said that nobody should be forced to do something to their body that they don’t want to do, and that unvaccinated people ought to be treated equally.

“I’m always going to stay true to me,” he said. “This is my life; I get to do whatever I want this. This is one body that I get here, one good body that I get here, and you’re telling me what to do with my body.”

“I’m staying grounded in what I believe in,” he continued. “It’s not about being anti-vax or about being on one side or the other, it’s really just about being true to what feels good for me.”

Share











