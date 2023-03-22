NBA’s Dallas Mavericks donates $25k to Planned Parenthood

Texas Planned Parenthood locations act as 'travel agencies' to send women elsewhere for abortion, according to leading pro-life group.

DALLAS (LifeSiteNews) — The Dallas Mavericks donated $25,000 to abortion giant Planned Parenthood recently, money that could be used to subsidize pregnant women’s travel to other states for abortions.

“Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas creates healthier communities by providing comprehensive reproductive and related healthcare services,” a grant announcement on the Mavericks website stated. “Funding will be used to subsidize the cost of healthcare services for 90 low income and under or uninsured individuals.”

“BIG NEWS,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas tweeted in response. “The @dallasmavs generously gifted Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas a $25,000 grant – announced at last night’s game.”

Abortion is effectively banned in Texas, but Planned Parenthood is facilitating the travel of women to other states, according to Texas Right to Life.

“Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood cannot commit elective abortions in Texas but has kept its Texas clinics open, functioning as abortion ‘travel agencies’ to send pregnant women out of state so abortionists can kill their preborn children,” the group wrote.

The pro-life group notes that actual women’s healthcare services have consistently decreased at Planned Parenthoods across the country while abortions historically have risen.

“Furthermore, if the Mavericks desired to fund medical care for low-income Texans, Planned Parenthood is among the worst possible recipients,” the group wrote. “Legitimate health care services at Planned Parenthood have actually decreased in recent years while its market share of abortions increased” (bolded original to blog post). The pro-life group reported that the latest annual report for Planned Parenthood shows there have been “1.4 fewer legitimate health services performed nationwide” including “36% fewer breast exams” and “27% fewer pap tests.”

“If the Dallas Mavericks wanted to help women and children, they should have donated to the life-saving adoption agencies, pregnancy centers, or legitimate nonprofit health clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth area rather than funding abortion giant Planned Parenthood,” Texas Right to Life stated.

The Mavericks is not the only leftist organization to pledge support to abortion giant Planned Parenthood. In the wake of Texas’ novel Senate Bill 8, a heartbeat bill enforced by private lawsuits, companies including Lyft and Uber pledged to assist their drivers if they were sued for driving someone to an abortion facility. Lyft CEO Logan Green also promised a $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood.

