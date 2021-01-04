NBC News smears pro-life, pro-family org as ‘hate group,’ defends PornHub

January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – “NBC’s hypocrisy is sickening,” said Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D., president of the Ruth Institute. “While it smears the Institute and other pro-family organizations as ‘hate groups,’ it defends PornHub, a major distributor of pedophilia videos.”

Morse reported: “On December 9 and December 12, NBC published stories claiming to expose how ‘anti-gay hate groups,’ including the Ruth Institute, benefited from the Pay Check Protection Program. The network’s stories relied on information from the notoriously partisan, and frequently inaccurate, Southern Poverty Law Center.”

Then, on December 15, Olivia Solon, co-author of the December 9 story, did a piece tacitly defending PornHub. She said “sex workers” were suffering since credit card companies cracked down on Pornhub for allowing videos showing rape and the sexual abuse of children.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The move by Mastercard, Visa, and Discover was based on a New York Times article, which showed that the mega-porn site was one of the world’s leading purveyors of child pornography. A search on the site for keywords related to child abuse each yielded more than 100,000 videos.

“While we work to prevent sexual abuse and to help victims heal, NBC is an apologist for one the world’s leading sites promoting abuse,” Morse charged. “This is what makes its smears of the Ruth Institute and other groups defending children and the family particularly ironic.”

That’s only the latest instance of NBC’s credibility problems. Ronan Farrow, former NBC investigative reporter, says the network ordered him to stop investigating convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. Farrow believes that was because Weinstein had evidence against Matt Lauer, NBC’s Today Show anchor fired in 2017 for inappropriate sexual behavior.

“For NBC, the best line of defense seems to be a smear,” Morse said. “No one should take NBC seriously as a news organization. A propaganda producer, sure. But a credible news source? I don't think so.”

Partnering with LifePetitions, the Ruth Institute has an online petition calling on NBC News to stop the smears. To date, it has collected more than 9,700 signers.

The Ruth Institute is a global non-profit organization, leading an international interfaith coalition to defend the family and build a civilization of love. Jennifer Roback Morse is the author of The Sexual State: How Elite Ideologies Are Destroying Lives.