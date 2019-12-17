NBC News under fire for reporting forced chemical abortion as ‘miscarrriage’

NewsAbortion

BAKERSFIELD, California, December 17, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A California man faces murder charges for allegedly forcing his girlfriend at gunpoint to take abortion pills, while NBC News is under fire for depicting the act as miscarriage rather than abortion.

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jagmeet Sandhu for holding his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint until she took unspecified pills that resulted in the loss of her baby, NBC News reports. He faces felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, and inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

NBC affiliate KGET adds that the woman, who had been 12 weeks pregnant at the time, had broken up with Sandhu three weeks earlier over his insistence that she get an abortion. She says he told her “take these pills or I’m going to kill you,” forcing her to take at least 11 pills.

Yet the word “abortion” does not appear at all in the NBC News story, and The Blaze reports that several pro-life observers have taken issue with the network’s repeated use of “miscarriage” instead.

This isn’t “inducing a miscarriage.” This is forcing a woman to have an abortion. The lengths the media will go to ensure abortion never receives negative coverage is really astounding.



Shame on @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/wkAz4jkiK3 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) December 13, 2019

NBC and other media outlets describe a woman's forced abortion at gunpoint as a 'miscarriage'https://t.co/IfjpSpTpf0 — March for Life (@March_for_Life) December 15, 2019

“It's just insane that they're calling it a miscarriage. He forced her to take pills at gunpoint. He forced her to have an abortion at gunpoint,” conservative writer and Lone Conservative founder Kassy Dillon told The Blaze. “Abortion supporters try to blur the distinction between abortion and miscarriages. Miscarriages are the unintentional loss of life of a fetus. Abortion is the intentional killing of a fetus. This situation is horrible and the man certainly deserves to be in jail.”

Despite current judicial precedent forcing all 50 states to allow most abortions, 38 states including California currently recognize preborn babies as separate victims in violence against pregnant women.