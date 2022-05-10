NBC reporter: Women won’t be able to end ‘pregnancies that will turn into babies’ if Roe overturned

As the news of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade sparks new hope for pro-lifers, NBC News lamented the loss of abortion access.

Help pro-life heroes expose late-term abortion in D.C.: LifeFunder

JACKSON, Mississippi (LifeSiteNews) – In a recent interview responding to the Supreme Court draft opinion leak, an NBC report slated the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade saying it would “force” women “to have pregnancies that will then turn into children.”

On May 3, NBC News aired a report featuring their TV reporter, Yamiche Alcindor, who recounted the events at Mississippi’s last abortion center.

WATCH: Abortion rights activists in Mississippi say “women here are going to be put in danger” if Roe v. Wade is overturned, reports @Yamiche. #MTPDaily Anti-abortion activists are not only celebrating, they “are turning their gaze to same-sex marriage.” pic.twitter.com/9DcyGcClrJ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 3, 2022

“While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel ‘gutted,’ ‘devastated,’ and ‘like someone has died’,” she tweeted.

While Mississippi is predominantly pro-life, this abortion center, which allows late-term abortions, is at the heart of the SCOTUS case that could overturn Roe v. Wade after the facility challenged Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, claiming it contradicted Roe v. Wade.

NBC’s Alcindor lamented the potential loss of abortion access that could occur if Roe is overturned, after the world was shocked by a U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion was leaked, which if left unaltered, would overturn the nearly 50-year-old abortion law.

— Article continues below Petition — Supreme Court: Publish decision to overturn Roe now! Show Petition Text 14999 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe! According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country. As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision." Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God! However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned. But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling. That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe. SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world. Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it. But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States. Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long. That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW! Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices 'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked 'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, known as “Pink House,” is Mississippi’s last abortion center. According to TheWashington Post, director Shannon Brewer is preparing to move the abortion clinic to New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“While women are getting the service that they need today, and they’re getting abortion today, their question is (for) how long?” Alcindor asked.

According to Alcindor, people on the ground are worried that “women here are going to be put in danger because they’re going to be forced to have pregnancies and have children that they simply cannot afford, or that they simply do not want (and) that it’s not their choice anymore.”

“But for a lot of vulnerable women, women who are poor, women who are — women of color, they will be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford to terminate and pregnancies that will then turn into children that they cannot afford,” she continued.

Pro-abortion NBC News has produced many similar reports lamenting the potential loss of “abortion care” for impoverished and black communities.

Abortion significantly affects the African American population, with 38.4% of U.S. abortions in 2019 performed on Black babies, although African Americans make up only around 14% of the population.

Furthermore, Planned Parenthood, the main abortion provider in the United States, places 86% of its clinics in minority neighborhoods. Founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, has openly admitted that her aim was to “exterminate the negro population.”

Alcindor also reported that she met with a pro-life advocate who had been defending the unborn at that abortion clinic for decades. Upon asking him what he would do if abortions were banned, the pro-lifer allegedly said he would turn his attention to ending gay marriage.

“And one other thing, someone told me here, that Mississippi as a state doesn’t have a lot of safety nets, that the women are going to be forced to have these children,” Alcindor said.

“They’re going to have a really hard time trying to support those children with a state that has not done a lot of the things to extend the sort of benefits that women need in order to get more help and more care to be able to really support their families,” she claimed.

However, the pro-life organization Choose Life Mississippi provides access to pregnancy care centers in need across the state. These centers offer physical, medical, and emotional to pregnant women and mothers.

Help pro-life heroes expose late-term abortion in D.C.: LifeFunder

Share











