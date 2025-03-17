NBC’s Saturday Night Live hosts satanic ‘ritual’ with Lady Gaga summoning demon

NBC’s Saturday Night Live aired a satanic scene featuring Lady Gaga that included invoking an actual demon and sacrificing a woman to the devil, prompting backlash from Christians.

(LifeSiteNews) — NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) aired a skit featuring Lady Gaga that closely resembled a satanic ritual.

The satanic-style sketch, which aired March 8, included summoning demons and sacrificing a human to the devil, leading many to condemn the show for promoting satanism as normal and even humorous.

“What they’ve just started doing is (…) having satanic rituals (…) on the television and just putting canned laughter over the top of it and expecting you the viewer not to notice or not to complain,” Christian YouTuber and comedian Alastair Williams said in a video reviewing the skit.

The skit featured four friends who go to dinner at American chain restaurant Friendly’s. While there, one of the friends lies about it being her birthday to get a free ice cream sundae.

Her lie summons a group of “demons” dressed in red cloaks led by the head demon played by Lady Gaga. The demons summon an actual demon, invoking its name, and force the liar to drink his blood.

After she drinks the blood, Lady Gaga smears it on her face, telling her that she is “re-baptized by the mother of beasts.” Finally, the girl who lied is sacrificed to the devil, and her heart is torn out and served to her friends.

However, many have pointed out that the skit lacks any real humor, instead inserting a laughing track at intervals to encourage viewers to believe the sketch is funny.

Furthermore, the writers’ use of the word “sin” and the name of a real demon reveal that they are aware of the gravity and truth of their supposedly humorous skit.

“It’s not a term that you would use if you weren’t well-versed in scripture and the Bible and God,” Williams explained.

“The thing about these satan-worshiping disgusting filth bags is they actually they know that God’s real,” he continued. “They believe in God. That’s why they’re worshiping the devil.”

Additionally, Williams explained that the writers included blood in the skit “because they understand the significance of the blood of Jesus and how it covers us.”

“People should be starting to reject this disgusting filth that is being beamed into televisions in your home,” he declared. “They are aiming this disgusting satanic filth, summoning demons; they are pushing this into your home, and you should be angry.”

“Don’t get disheartened that the people that run television worship satan, because you don’t need to; God is in control,” he declared.

“He’s just not in control of Saturday Night Live because He doesn’t want to be, and the point of letting these gross disgusting people do what they’re doing is so that people like you who are watching this video who perhaps don’t believe in God will see that ‘Hey, oh, actually, these guys clearly believe in satan, so God must be real,’ and that’s why it’s allowed to continue,” he explained.

