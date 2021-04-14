NCAA threatens to blacklist states that keep confused men out of women’s sports

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) issued a statement Monday “firmly and unequivocally” declaring its support for gender-confused biological males participating in women’s sports, warning states that ensure girls will only have to compete against other girls may be blacklisted from hosting championship events.

“The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” the statement read. “Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport.”

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the statement warned. More than 30 states are reportedly considering such legislation.

LGBT activists claim it’s “discriminatory” to reserve female competitive sports for actual females, and conservatives argue that forcing girls to compete against boys deprives the former of recognition and scholarship opportunities that were originally instituted to advance girls academically and professionally.

Further, scientific research indicates that testosterone suppression does not eliminate all the physical advantages that come with male physiology.

In a paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (biological men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

“For over a decade, the NCAA has been driven by politics, not science or safety, in promoting transathletes in women’s sports. Once again, the NCAA Board of Governors has shown their disdain for female student-athletes treating them as second class and denying their rights for equality under Title IX,” Concerned Women for America president Penny Nance responded. “Throwing women and our female status under the bus (again) and threatening states who are doing the right thing only shows the incompetence and cowardice of the NCAA. The Board of Governors clearly has no regard for real fairness for female student-athletes, only woke politics. Further, this statement shows that the activism of the left leaves no middle ground. Young women deserve better than this.”

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem cited the loss of opportunities to participate in NCAA championships as one of her reasons for abandoning legislation she had previously supported to disqualify males from female athletic programs. Many conservatives accused Noem of succumbing to political cowardice and economic blackmail, arguing that biological reality and girls’ opportunities are more important than NCAA participation.