NCAA wrestling champ praises Jesus Christ after victory: ‘No false prophets, no Muhammad’

Aaron Brooks simply stated Biblical truths during an interview after winning his third national title, but the video sparked controversy and was deleted by NCAA wrestling.

(LifeSiteNews) — After winning his third national title in a row this past weekend, Penn State University wrestler Aaron Brooks spoke out in praise of Jesus Christ, a move that has drawn criticism from woke commentators.

“Christ’s resurrection is everything,” Brooks told ESPN’s Quint Kessenich after his 7-2 victory over Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeison. “Not just His life, His death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him.”

Brooks continued, “No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.”

3x NCAA wrestling champ Aaron Brooks praised Jesus Christ after his victory this past weekend. “Christ’s resurrection is everything … No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.” @NCAAWrestling deleted it. pic.twitter.com/moAKAfntK9 — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) March 21, 2023

Brooks’ win Saturday capped another historic season for the 22-year-old, who finished 17-1 in the 184-pound weight division. Despite being a senior, Brooks has one year of eligibility left due to COVID-19 canceling his freshman campaign, meaning he has the ability to four-peat next season if he were to come back.

Former President Donald Trump was in attendance at the championships this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Several wrestlers greeted him with great enthusiasm.

Brooks’ remarks immediately came under criticism on social media. The left-wing Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) took offense at how he described Muhammed as a false prophet. The NCAA’s official wrestling Twitter account also deleted the interview from its feed.

“Our Philadelphia chapter is encouraging Mr. [Brooks], who made a random disparaging remark about #ProphetMuhammad (may peace be upon him) during this interview, to meet with his Muslim classmates at #PennState to build bridges, exchange perspectives, and discuss how communities can respectfully disagree with each other,” CAIR said.

Our Philadelphia chapter @CAIRPhilly is encouraging Mr. Blake, who made a random disparaging remark about #ProphetMuhammad (may peace be upon him) during this interview, to meet with his Muslim classmates at #PennState to build bridges, exchange perspectives, and discuss how… https://t.co/57K86VLdVk pic.twitter.com/PLyr9QIG5P — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 19, 2023

Others on the platform, as well as on sports blogs like SB Nation and the Sports Illustrated-backed The Spun, decried Brooks’ remarks, labeling them “disrespectful,” “unnecessary,” “disgusting,” and “blasphemy towards the Islamic faith.” The pressure campaign seems to be what prompted the NCAA to delete the interview.

Despite the outage, Brooks was simply repeating what the Christian Bible has always plainly recorded Christ as having said in John 14:6: “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”

Brooks’ victory helped propel his Penn State squad to the team championship. On the podium afterward, Brooks — who has said he hopes to be an Olympian someday — wore a headband that read “100% Jesus.”

AB Post Title Chat w/ GoPSU! pic.twitter.com/1NKBUdX9bh — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 19, 2023

“Everything I have is from God,” Brooks reiterated during his post-match press conference. “He gives me the ability to wrestle. When I go out there, if it’s anything, it’s to preach about Him. I’m blessed and grateful He’s using me. We all give Him the glory, but He chose me for this. So I’m blessed.”

Share











