NDP hints Carney Liberals are trying to pilfer their MPs to secure majority government

'I do know that there’s been certain calls made by Liberals. I would probably describe them more as ‘feelers’ that have been put out,' said NDP interim leader Don Davies.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The interim leader of Canada’s far-left New Democratic Party is claiming that the Liberal Party is contacting their MPs to see if they want to cross the floor to help secure a majority government under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“I do know that there’s been certain calls made by Liberals. I would probably describe them more as ‘feelers’ that have been put out,” said NDP interim leader Don Davies in a recent interview with Global News.

Davies claimed that in the two caucus meetings his party has had, his “colleagues have committed to being strong, united New Democrats in Parliament, and I have every confidence that they’re going to remain so.”

The comments from the NDP’s interim leader come despite Carney saying only shortly after the election that his Liberal Party will not be forming a voting pact with the far-left NDP.

Carney replied “no” when asked by a reporter if he would be “pursuing a formal governing pact of any kind with the NDP.”

The reporter followed up, asking, “Why not?” to which Carney replied, “Why?” adding, “That’s my answer.”

Davies has yet to speak with Carney, but he did say he wants to ask him to help the NDP retain its official party status.

As it stands at press time, the Liberals have 170 seats, just two shy of a majority. The NDP has 7 seats, which is 12 short of official party status. The past leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, resigned as party leader after losing his seat in the April election.

Under Singh, the NDP had an agreement with the Liberals, then under Justin Trudeau, to prop up the Liberals in Parliament in exchange for favorable voting on certain legislation.

As for the election results, there are currently three judicial recounts underway which could sway final results to some degree. Recently, one judicial recount in Quebec resulted in the Liberals winning a riding by just one vote.

Carney was elected Prime Minister on April 28 after his party won a minority government. Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader for now.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under Justin Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation and so-called “climate change” policies.

