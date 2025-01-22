NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reaffirms he will vote non-confidence against Liberal gov’t at earliest chance

‘I’m going to reiterate it. We will be voting against the government at the earliest occasion,’ Singh told a CBC ‘Power & Politics’ reporter on January 20.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has again promised that once parliament resumes, he will vote non-confidence in the minority Liberal government, as all other opposition parties say they will do, which would then trigger an election.

Singh told reporters that he is very “clear on this point” in earlier promising to vote non-confidence against the Liberals, saying they should have “Parliament be back in session.”

“We could have been voting on things that need to be done for Canadians. They chose to prorogue,” he said, adding, “We are going to be voting against the government at the earliest opportunity.”

Singh’s recent comments saying he will vote down the Liberal government once parliament resumes comes after Trudeau announced in early January that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. Parliament has been prorogued until at least the end of March, although Trudeau could resume it at any time if he wanted to.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, in early January, all major political parties in Canada promised to bring an election as soon as possible regardless of Trudeau’s resignation.

Just before Christmas, Singh promised he would bring forth a motion to topple Trudeau’s Liberal government after the new year.

It should be noted Singh’s NDP had in place a confidence agreement with the Liberals that was discarded in September. However, that did not stop the party from propping up Trudeau, at least until he promised to resign as party leader.

Speculation has been that Singh is waiting until the end of February to fully pull support of Trudeau so that he can qualify for his government MP pension. Since 2021, when the Liberals won a minority government, Singh’s NDP has voted confidence in Trudeau 286 times.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9.

As for Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, he demanded Trudeau immediately reconvene Parliament on an “emergency” basis so Canada can deal with looming tariff threats hinted at by U.S. President Donald Trump.

