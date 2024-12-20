NDP leader Jagmeet Singh won’t help topple Trudeau’s Liberal government until next year

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh says he will bring forth a motion to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government after the new year.

In a Friday statement on social media, Singh wrote, “No matter who is leading the Liberal Party, this government’s time is up.”

“We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons.”

Singh argued that the Trudeau Liberals “don’t deserve another chance” in governing Canada and that “Canadians can come together and build a country where we take better care of each other.”

“A country where we create good jobs. Stand up to the threats of Trump’s tariffs,” he said, adding, “and where everyone has a chance to succeed. I will be working hard to build a movement that can win in the next election.”

Singh’s sudden promise to topple to Trudeau government comes after now-former Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland resigned suddenly earlier this week. Her resignation sent shockwaves through Ottawa’s inner political circles and increased calls from all parties, Liberals included, for Trudeau to step down.

Freeland resigned after Trudeau asked her to step down as finance minister and move into a different position.

Her public resignation letter blasted Trudeau’s economic direction and apparent lack of willingness to work as a team player with the nation’s premiers.

MPs will not return to parliament until January 27, meaning a vote of non-confidence, which already has the support of the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois, could happen any time after that date.

It should be noted Singh’s NDP had in place a confidence agreement with the Liberals that was discarded in September. However, that did not stop the party from propping up Trudeau.

Speculation has been that Singh is waiting until the end of February to pull the full support of Trudeau so that he can qualify for this government MP pension. Since 2021, when the Liberals won a minority government, Singh’s NDP has voted confidence in Trudeau 286 times.

Conservative leader calls for emergency recall of Parliament to force confidence vote

Reaction to Singh’s promise to topple the Liberals was met with tepid response from political pundits, MPs, and others.

“Will believe it when I see it,” Alberta political commentator Cory Morgan wrote.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre was not buying Singh’s sudden reversal of support for Trudeau, noting he won’t do so until he gets his pension.

“Now that Parliament is closed and there is no chance to introduce any motion for months — until after you get your pension. You did the same stunt in September, claiming you’d no longer prop Trudeau up,” Poilievre wrote on X.

“Then you went back on your word and voted 8 times AGAINST AN ELECTION & for your boss Trudeau. Just 11 days ago you voted against a non-confidence motion filled with your own words. Had you voted the other way, we’d be almost half-way through the election now. Only common sense Conservatives can and will replace this costly NDP-Liberal clown show.”

He also asked the Governor General to “urgently reconvene parliament” and require a “non-confidence vote.”

Canadian freedom lawyer Eva Chipiuk observed on X that the NDP has “kept this government in power well past its best before date, now they want to be congratulated for solving the problem they created in the first place.”

“I hope people see through your hypocrisy and get engaged so we can be rid of useless and self interest elected officials once and for all,” she added.

The most recent polls show a Conservative government under Poilievre would win a super majority were an election held today.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberals were hoping to delay the 2025 federal election by a few days in what many see as a stunt to secure pensions for MPs who are projected to lose their seats. Approximately 80 MPs would qualify for pensions should they sit as MPs until at least October 27, 2025, which is the newly proposed election date. The date as it stands now is set for October 20.

