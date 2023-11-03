NDP slated to back Conservative motion calling for nationwide pause on home heating carbon tax

'The reality is we have people who are struggling to make ends meet— to heat their homes during the winter,' NDP House leader Peter Julian told reporters Thursday, indicating the party's support for the Conservatives' motion.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– In a rare turn of events, the New Democratic Party (NDP) is slated to vote in favor of a Conservative Party of Canada (CPC motion calling for a nationwide pause on the carbon tax applied to home heating fuel.

While the motion is non-binding, should the NDP vote in favor of the motion, it could force the federal government under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pause the tax for all Canadians, and could even open up the possibility of a future vote of non-confidence.

CPC MPs served a notice in the House of Commons that they will put to a vote, as early as this coming Monday, their motion which reads: “That given the government has announced a ‘temporary three-year pause’ to the federal carbon tax on home heating oil, the House call on the government to extend that pause to all forms of home heating.”

The motion was brought forth by CPC leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday of this week.

Trudeau announced last week he was pausing the collection of the carbon tax on home heating oil for three years, but only for Atlantic Canadian provinces. The current cost of the carbon tax on home heating fuel is 17 cents per liter. Most Canadians however heat their homes with clean-burning natural gas, a fuel which will not be exempted from the carbon tax.

Trudeau’s carbon tax pause for Atlantic Canada announcement came amid dismal polling numbers showing his government is likely to be defeated in a landslide by the Conservative Party come the next election.

Earlier this week, Poilievre dared Trudeau to call a “carbon tax” election so Canadians can decide for themselves if they want a government for or against a tax that has caused home heating bills to double in some provinces.

Trudeau claimed the Conservatives “still want to fight another election on denying climate change,” and that they are “wrong” as Canadians would vote Liberal again.

After he suggested Canadians would vote Liberal again, despite polls suggesting the party would lose badly if an election were called today, Poilievre hand gestured Trudeau to “bring it [an election].”

Trudeau has thus far rejected calls for giving carbon tax exemptions to other provinces.

NDP appears to support Conservative motion

The CPC’s motion appears to have the support of the NDP, an interesting development considering the deal they have with the Liberal Party. The Liberal Party has a minority government and formed an informal coalition with the NDP last year, with the latter agreeing to support and keep the former in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025.

Yesterday, NDP House Leader Peter Julian told reporters, “The reality is we have people who are struggling to make ends meet— to heat their homes during the winter.”

“The panicked action of last week really needs to be adjusted so there are supports that go to people right across the country,” he said.

Julian added that Trudeau’s backtracking of the carbon tax for one region of the country is not fair for the rest of Canadians.

“It tends to disadvantage a lot of people,” he said.

Should the NDP vote in favor of the CPC motion, it should pass the House of Commons. It is unclear whether the Bloc Québecois are in favor of the motion.

Trudeau’s latest offering of a three-year pause on the carbon tax in Atlantic Canada has caused a major rift with oil and gas-rich western provinces, notably Alberta and Saskatchewan, and even Manitoba which has a new NDP government.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Monday said his province will stop collecting a federal carbon tax on natural gas used to heat homes come January 1, 2024, unless it gets a similar tax break as the Atlantic Canadian provinces.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she will be looking into whether a Supreme Court challenge on the carbon tax is in order. She noted however that as Alberta has a deregulated energy industry, unlike Saskatchewan, she is not in a position to stop collecting the federal carbon tax.

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month how Trudeau’s carbon tax is costing Canadians hundreds of dollars annually, as the rebates given out by the federal government are not enough to compensate for the increased fuel costs.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

