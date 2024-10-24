NDP to introduce motion in House of Commons to expand abortion access across Canada

The New Democratic Party claims that the 'Liberal government has had nine years to expand access to abortion services in Canada but failed to do so.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top pro-life group blasted the New Democratic Party (NDP) for creating a “fantasy world at the expense of preborn human lives” after announcing it was introducing a motion in the House of Commons calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “expand abortion access” nationwide.

On Thursday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the pro-abortion motion to be put forth on its next opposition day in the House of Commons.

“It’s your body, your life and your choice,” Singh claimed, adding that access to abortion “has been eroded just as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has allowed an increasing number of anti-choice bills and petitions from his circle of MPs.”

The text of the motion calls on the Trudeau government to “enforce the Canada Health Act and ensure equal access to publicly funded abortion care across all provinces and territories,” stating that “abortion is health care.”

The motion claims that the “Liberal government has had nine years to expand access to abortion services in Canada but failed to do so,” and that the Conservatives “have repeatedly brought forward anti-choice legislation that would limit reproductive freedoms and rights.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski told LifeSiteNews that the motion is riddled with falsehoods about abortion in Canada.

“Justin Trudeau is the most pro-abortion Prime Minister in Canada’s history. He has done more than any other to increase access to and expand abortion in Canada. He has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into national abortion groups to do this,” Baklinski said.

The NDP’s claim that Conservative MPs have pushed “anti-choice legislation” to “limit reproductive freedoms and rights” is also not accurate, Baklinski noted.

“During Trudeau’s time in office, Conservative MPs have only brought forward legislation proposals to protect pregnant women and to ban abortions that specifically target girls because they are girls,” he said. “Even abortion activists admitted that the laws did not target ‘abortion rights’ directly.”

Despite the reality that Poilievre is pro-abortion, Trudeau has ramped up his abortion rhetoric on social media, consistently boasting about his government’s desire to make killing a child in the womb easier than ever. He has also repeatedly boasted about his pro-abortion record in the House of Commons.

In one instance, Trudeau promoted a new online abortion portal, essentially admitting that the goal of the website is to help women make ending the life of their unborn child a “simple” thing to do.

For years, Trudeau has professed his support for abortion despite having been baptized Catholic. Since taking office in 2015, his Liberal government has put forward pro-abortion policies such as stripping pregnancy resource centers of their charitable status for promoting life instead of abortion.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969. That is roughly equivalent to the population of Alberta.

