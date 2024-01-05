Nearly 100 Canadian churches have been vandalized or burned down since 2021

A new map shows how Catholic and other Christian churches have been increasingly attacked, often via arson, since 2021.

(LifeSiteNews) – Nearly 100 Canadian churches have been burned or vandalized since 2021.

As of January 2, 2024, 96 churches across Canada have been attacked since media claims of unmarked graves at residential schools in 2021, according to a map created by independent media outlet True North.

Most of the attacks took place in Western Canada, primarily Alberta and British Columbia. Kamloops, British Columbia is where the claim of unmarked graves first emerged.

Four of the 96 churches were burned in December. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are still searching for the arsonists.

On December 20, RCMP were called to put out a fire at Seventh Day Adventist Church in a town about 70 kilometers northeast of Calgary. The church was “fully engulfed in flames.”

The church burning was condemned by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre, who called it an “anti-Christian” hate attack.

“My thoughts are with the Seventh Day Adventist community in Beiseker, AB mourning the loss of their church at the hands of an arsonist,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

My thoughts are with the Seventh Day Adventist community in Beiseker, AB mourning the loss of their church at the hands of an arsonist. This is the 4th church in 2 weeks to be targeted by acts of violent anti-Christian hatred. Please contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers if you… pic.twitter.com/AH8rRzg6hZ — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 22, 2023

The arson attack came just days after St. Gabriel Catholic Mission in Janvier, Alberta was burned to the ground. RCMP confirmed that they are searching for the arsonists.

Earlier the same month, two historic Christian churches in Canada were intentionally set on fire in what police said were suspected acts of arson.

According to the RCMP, St. Aidan’s Church – known as Glenreagh Church – and Pioneer Church, a United Church, both in Barrhead, a town 120 miles northwest of Alberta’s capital Edmonton, were destroyed by arson within only two hours of each other on the evening of December 7.

In 2021 and 2022, the mainstream media ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the schools.

Despite the church burnings, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done nothing substantial to bring those responsible to justice or to stem the root cause of the burnings.

Instead, a little over a month ago, Liberal and NDP Members of Parliament (MPs) struck down a Conservative Party of Canada motion that would have condemned incidents of church burnings and acts of vandalism.

In August 2022, LifeSiteNews reported about the destruction by fire of one of the oldest standing Catholic churches in Alberta. Police at the time said the fire was a “suspicious” incident.

RELATED:

Discovery of child graves in Canadian residential school demands further questions as many hastily attack the Church

We need to reexamine the ‘mass grave’ reports from the Canadian residential school

Canadian teacher of 40 years fired for speaking out against Trudeau’s ‘mass grave’ hoax

Canadian gov’t is shifting blame to the Catholic Church for its own residential school abuses

Share











