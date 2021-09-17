Nearly 15 million ballots are unaccounted for from 2020 election: report

'This report reveals the potential for errors and fraud is extremely high with mail ballots and automatic voter registration. Of course, some in Congress are trying to mandate both automatic vote by mail and automatic voter registration.'

(LifeSiteNews) – An analysis of mail balloting data has concluded that nearly 15 million ballots mailed to voters have not been accounted for.

“Based on data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, an analysis by the Public Interest Legal Foundation shows almost 15 million mail ballots effectively disappeared after election officials gave them to the U.S. Postal Service to deliver to voters,” election integrity experts Hans von Spakovsky and J. Christian Adams wrote in a September 16 article for the Washington Examiner.

Von Spakovsky is a former Department of Justice attorney and is a legal expert with the Heritage Foundation. Adams is the president of PILF. Both were also on the Trump administration’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

“Some ballots were lost. Some may have ended up on the floors of apartment complexes, never to be claimed. Some went to addresses where the registrant no longer lives,” the pair wrote. “Some may have gone to vacant lots and businesses. Some, having never been requested by the voter, were never returned. Others were rejected by election officials when they were returned.”

They based their comments on an August 17 report from PILF that analyzed mail-in ballots sent to voters in 42 states.

“In the face of a pandemic, states from across the nation hastily pushed traditionally in-person voters to mail ballots while, at the same time, trying to learn how to even administer such a scenario,” the report said. “Experts at PILF warned that the lost ballot problem would worsen in 2020 compared to previous years. In total, elections in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 saw more than 43.1 million unaccounted for mail ballots.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Protect U.S. election integrity and oppose dangerous H.R. 1 Show Petition Text 31317 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition House Democrats, in a strict party-line vote, recently passed legislation to conduct a massive federal overhaul of America’s elections and voting protocols, making the inconsistency, confusion, and funny business that plagued 2020 the new, permanent norm in our country. The bill is called H.R. 1 (also known, ironically, as the “For the People” Act), and, if passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate, will mark the beginning of a once-in-a-generation transfer of power from the people of our country to its politicians.



That’s we must act NOW, and implore our U.S. Senators to vote against this dangerous legislation when it comes before them for a vote. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all U.S. Senators to oppose H.R. 1 as a matter of national importance. Democrat sponsors have attempted to promote H.R. 1 as a bill to expand voting rights in America, but, in reality, it is the exact opposite. Among the 791-page bill’s provisions are the following: Transfer of control over congressional elections from state governments to the federal government, even though the Constitution explicitly states that such authority belongs solely to states.

Automatic voter registration, which would require every state to add all eligible citizens to their voting rolls (unless they manually opt out) under the law. This would, additionally, shield illegal aliens who are automatically registered to vote from prosecution, without making an affirmative declaration about the status of their citizenship.

Mandatory early voting in all 50 states for at least 15 days prior to an actual election, as well as unlimited ballot harvesting and a 10-day deadline extension past an election for mail-in ballots to be received and processed.

Mandatory, nationwide mail-in voting, without any requirement that individuals provide a form of personal identification upon applying for their mail-in ballot. This would also require that those individuals who request a mail-in ballot be automatically registered to receive mail-in ballots in every election to follow.

Transfer of control over drawing congressional district maps from each individual state’s legislature to “independent” commissions – another power reserved, in the Constitution, for states specifically.

Federal funding of campaigns, which would use taxpayer dollars to match campaign contributions made by Americans citizens to candidates for federal office at a rate of 600% (you read that right – your money, being used to fund campaigns and candidates you may not support, nor even have the chance to actually to vote for). And, that's just the tip of the iceberg. If H.R. 1 passes the Senate and goes to Joe Biden’s desk, the American people may never participate in a free, open, and fair election ever again. It is, therefore, imperative that we act to save our Republic from this disastrous legislation NOW. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which urges all U.S. Senators to oppose the anti-democratic piece of legislation, H.R. 1, today. And, after signing this petition, please CLICK HERE to DIRECTLY CONTACT your U.S. Senators by using the simple contact form LifeSite is providing, here. It is a simple, one-click process, and you don't even have to look up any of your Senators' contact information. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Here’s the anti-people agenda of HR 1 on election reform' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/heres-the-anti-people-agenda-of-hr-1-on-election-reform 'Democrats’ horrifying ‘For the People’ Act would supercharge vote fraud, end America' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/democrats-horrifying-for-the-people-act-would-supercharge-vote-fraud-end-america 'The Democrats’ ‘For the People’ Act would make it impossible to hold free and fair elections in America' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/democrats-are-pushing-the-for-the-people-act-in-attempt-to-make-impossible-to-hold-free-and-fair-elections-in-america **Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The researchers at the legal foundation said 90 million ballots were sent out, but what happened to 14.7 million is “unknown.” Another 1.1 million were declared undeliverable and 560,814 were rejected.

The 2016 election had half as many mail ballots sent out at 41.6 million. However, roughly a third as many were “unknown” as in 2020, at 5.9 million.

The report puts the problem of balloting into further perspective.

“President Joe Biden carried Arizona by 10,457 votes, yet Maricopa County reportedly sent ballots to 110,092 outdated or wrong addresses,” the report noted. “The same scenario roughly happened in Nevada, where Biden carried with 33,596 votes, yet Clark County bounced 93,279 ballots. The lesson is clear: increased reliance on mass mail voting must correlate with aggressive voter registration list maintenance.”

Adams and Spakovsky said the report is further evidence of why House Resolution 1, which among other things would mandate mail-in balloting nationwide, must be rejected.

“This report reveals the potential for errors and fraud is extremely high with mail ballots and automatic voter registration,” the two election experts wrote. “Of course, some in Congress are trying to mandate both automatic vote by mail and automatic voter registration.”

“These figures detail how the 2020 push to mail voting needs to be a one-year experiment,” Adams said in a separate statement.

He said bills such as H.R.1 “risk inflating these number even further, pushing our election system toward error, disenfranchisement and ultimately widespread doubt about election outcomes.”

The pair of experts said that mail balloting could work in theory, but not with the current problems with state voter rolls. “Mail balloting should also be accompanied with security measures such as voter ID requirements and laws that ban candidates, campaign staffers, political consultants, and others with a stake in the outcome from picking up, collecting, and handling ballots.”

Other election reviews have turned up problems.

An election audit in Arizona has flagged tens of thousands of questionable ballots. The findings identified “around 18,000 people [who] voted in the 2020 election in the county but were taken off of voter rolls,” LifeSiteNews reported in July.

The conservative Heritage Foundation also maintains an election fraud database. It lists 1,333 proven cases of fraud, resulting in 1146 criminal convictions. The conservative think tank also has an extensive list of resources on election integrity.

Share











