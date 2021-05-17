Nearly a million sign LifeSite’s petition against mandatory coronavirus vaccination

May 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite’s petition rejecting mandatory coronavirus vaccination has been signed almost one million times since its launch last May.

“People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus,” states the petition, before affirming that “everyone can agree,” however, that no level of government should forcibly vaccinate adults, or vaccinate minors against the will of their parents or guardians.

“Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for new world order ideologues, or ‘Big Pharma,’ in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus,” states the petition. Nor may people be forced to receive vaccines produced using cells derived from aborted babies, as this technique is gravely immoral.

In April 2021, CNBC released a segment arguing that states, cities, and employers can force citizens to get vaccinated.

Indeed, pressure to receive the COVID-19 jab continues to mount as institutions are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations in increasing numbers. Among others, Delta Air Lines is requiring new hires to receive the COVID-19 jab, and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported there is a trend showing vaccination requirements for employees in a variety of other fields, including office workers, restaurant waiters, and medical staff.

Over a hundred universities have mandated the vaccine, and military members are being coerced into receiving the jab through the restriction of movement for the unvaccinated.

Freedom to breathe has also become an incentive for vaccination, with the CDC’s recently released guidance stating, “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”

In even more direct terms, President Joe Biden tweeted, “The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours.”

LifeSite’s petition was originally launched as a response to troubling statements made in earlier stages of the COVID-19 outbreak by officials and “influencers” pushing for forced or universal vaccination.

Microsoft billionaire turned vaccine financier Bill Gates declared that society will not return to “normal” until widespread vaccination for the coronavirus has taken place.

Liberal Democratic lawyer Alan Dershowitz also argued that states have a “right” to forcibly vaccinate residents and “plunge a needle into your arm.”

The petition reminds officials that “the so-called ‘public health experts’ have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination.”

