Nebraska education guidelines would begin LGBT indoctrination as early as kindergarten

LINCOLN, Nebraska, March 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Nebraska children would be prepped to embrace LGBT dogma starting as early as kindergarten under a draft of health education standards proposed by the state Department of Education.

The Daily Wire reported that the document calls for kindergarteners to learn about “different kinds of family structures,” such as “single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same-gender, interracial.” First- and second-graders would learn about gender, “gender identity,” and “gender-role stereotypes.”

Third-graders would be taught the “range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.” In fourth grade, students would be trained to “distinguish between sex assigned at birth and gender identity and explain how they may or may not differ,” followed by lessons that “gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum” in fifth grade and the differences between “cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive, and gender identity.”

Sixth grade is also where lessons would get the most overtly political, including the potential of “prejudice, discrimination, intolerance, and bias” to lead to violence. The politicization would continue into high school, where students would be taught that “cultural biases can affect medical diagnosis, treatment, and procedures,” and asked to “evaluate and explain how some law and policies are viewed as tools of systemic racism.”

State education officials claim the guidelines do not make specific lessons mandatory but offer a framework for educators to use. Nevertheless, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has come out against the material.

“I am calling on the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap their proposed sex education topics that are included in their draft health standards,” Ricketts said. “The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards. The sex education standards represent a significant shift in approach to health education, and many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.”

“The draft standards were developed with the help of political activists, and without the input of key mainstream organizations,” the governor continued. “I am urging Nebraska parents to speak up now, and to share their reaction with the department, so it can be made a part of the formal record to the full board.”

Concerned Nebraskans can register their disapproval of the guidelines with the state Department of Education by emailing [email protected]