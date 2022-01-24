Nebraska governor declares statewide day of prayer to end abortion

Gov. Pete Ricketts designated January 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a day of prayer for the protection of the unborn.

LINCOLN, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) – Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts declared the 2022 anniversary of Roe v. Wade a statewide day of prayer to end abortion, urging all Nebraskans to pray for the protection of the unborn.

Ricketts announced the proclamation Friday, also calling for “direct aid” for pregnant mothers and families unable to provide for themselves.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state that respects the dignity of human life, no matter how small,” the proclamation reads. “It seems right and fitting that the citizens of the State of Nebraska are urged to prayer for an end to abortion and for our fellow citizens who need our love and support.”

The document additionally notes that “Nebraska state law states that it is ‘the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible.’”

“I do hereby urge all individuals to pray on their own or with others, according to their faith, for an end to abortion,” Ricketts declared, adding that “the citizens of the Great State of Nebraska are encouraged to take direct action to aid mothers, fathers, and families in need, especially those expecting a child who cannot provide for themselves.”

The Republican governor has previously issued similar proclamations, including in 2021 and 2020.

Nebraskans: please join me tomorrow and pray, according to your own faith, for an end to abortion. Over 800,000 unborn babies in America are killed by the scourge of abortion each year—in a nation where the right to life is a cornerstone. pic.twitter.com/3lqGXCn25Z — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) January 21, 2022

Handed down by the Supreme Court on January 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade requires all 50 states to permit abortion on-demand before fetal viability. The widely-criticized decision purported to find an implicit “constitutional right to abortion,” despite no language in the Constitution on the subject and more than a century of state laws that sharply restricted abortion across the United States.

Nebraska is one of more than 20 Republican-led states that have petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Roe in a closely-watched case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that the high court is expected to rule on in June. A majority of justices signaled in oral arguments last month that they may reverse the Roe decision.

Gov. Ricketts has a history of supporting pro-life legislation, including a dismemberment abortion ban that he signed in 2020 and a 2018 state budget that defunded Planned Parenthood.

Ricketts also enacted a law in 2019 that requires women who obtain chemical abortions to be informed about how to reverse the procedure.

A bill introduced in the Nebraska legislature earlier this month would ban all abortions in the event that the Supreme Court scraps Roe. Another proposed bill would prohibit abortion after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, typically at around six weeks of pregnancy.

For emergency medical help to reverse a drug-induced abortion, immediately call the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) hotline at (877) 558-0333

