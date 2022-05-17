Nebraska governor will call for special session to ban abortions if Supreme Court overturns Roe

Asked whether pro-life legislation would also outlaw abortions in cases of rape or incest, Gov. Ricketts replied, ‘They’re still babies, too. Yes.’

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) — Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts on Sunday said he plans to call a special legislative session to immediately outlaw all abortions, without exceptions for rape or incest, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” Ricketts told CNN’s Dana Bash on the network’s “State of the Union” show May 15. “I believe life begins at conception, and those are babies too. If Roe v. Wade, which is a horrible constitutional decision, gets overturned by the Supreme Court, which we’re hopeful of, here in Nebraska, we’re going to take further steps to protect those preborn babies.”

Asked whether the intended pro-legislation in the Cornhusker State would also ban abortions in cases of rape or incest, Ricketts replied, “They’re still babies, too. Yes.”

READ: Nebraska governor declares statewide day of prayer to end abortion

The Republican governor went on to explain that if the Supreme Court rules to overturn the federal “right to abortion” established in the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, he “will work with our speaker of the legislature to work on a special session and do more to protect preborn babies.”

“We’ll have to wait and see what that decision is before we can take further steps, but that would certainly be my intention,” Ricketts said.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska said that he will call a special session of his state’s legislature to pass a total ban on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this term. https://t.co/0WYeg2G1ff — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2022

Gov. Ricketts isn’t alone in pursuing expansive abortion restrictions as Americans await a decision by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case currently on the Court’s docket.

Many Republican governors have angled to drastically restrict abortion in their states in recent months and years, anticipating that a pro-life majority of justices on the Supreme Court will back Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban by overturning both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which upheld Roe.

Pro-life and pro-abortion lawmakers, governors, and activists alike, meanwhile, have ramped up their efforts in recent weeks after the unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court that suggested the Court will overturn previous precedent legalizing abortion at the federal level.

READ: Leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade

To date, more than a dozen states have already enacted “trigger laws” to immediately ban the killing of unborn babies if Roe v. Wade is struck down, and roughly half of U.S. states are expected to pass laws outlawing or severely restricting abortion.

Meanwhile, Democrat-led states like California along with leftist corporations like Yelp and Amazon are already moving to encourage and even provide financial support for women to obtain abortions outside of their pro-life home states in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned.

RELATED:

New Oklahoma law will ‘stop the murder of the unborn,’ make it a felony to kill babies via abortion

Idaho passes Texas-style bill banning abortions on babies with detectable heartbeats

South Carolina lawmakers advance bill to ban abortion if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Share











