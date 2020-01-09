Nebraska governor declares day of prayer to end abortion

LINCOLN, Nebraska, January 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring that January 22, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, will be a statewide day of prayer, calling on his constituents to ask God to help end abortion in the United States.

“I do hereby urge all individuals to pray on their own or with others, according to their faith, for an end to abortion,” the proclamation reads. It also encourages Nebraskans to “take direct action to aid mothers, fathers and families in need, especially those expecting a child who cannot provide for themselves.”

“Nebraska state law states that it is ‘the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible,’” the document notes. “Nebraskans display our pro-life values in a multitude of ways from the crisis pregnancy centers that provide free care for expecting parents to the prayer vigils held across the state every year.”

Americans United for Life ranked Nebraska the 10th most pro-life state in America last year. The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute laments that as of January 1, 2020, Nebraska abortion laws include mandatory informed consent and 24-hour waiting periods, parental consent, bans on taxpayer funding of abortion and of abortion insurance, bans on late-term and telemed/”webcam” abortions, and health standards for abortion facilities the abortion lobby deems “unnecessary” and “burdensome.”

Pro-lifers hope a majority of Supreme Court justices will take June Medical Services LLC v. Gee in March as an opportunity to overturn Roe. The case concerns Louisiana’s requirement that abortion centers make arrangements for admitting women to nearby hospitals in cases of life-threatening complications.

Over the past year, numerous states have also enacted laws that ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often for the express purpose of provoking a legal review of Roe and its edict that abortion must be generally allowed before fetal viability.