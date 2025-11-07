Nebraska governor defunds Planned Parenthood with new executive order

LINCOLN, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) – Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order Thursday directing state health officials to cut off taxpayer dollars to the abortion industry, citing recent federal developments that cleared the way.

The order directs the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to review current Medicaid contracts and exclude those no longer legally eligible for enrollment. It cites no less than eight laws providing the legal grounds for doing so, including state prohibitions and the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act (BBB), which contains a one-year ban on federal tax dollars going through Medicaid to any entity that provides abortions for reasons other than rape, incest, or supposed threats to the mother’s life.

“Nebraskans have made clear they support a culture of love and life in our state – one that provides protections for the unborn,” Pillen said. “Throughout my administration, I have advocated for laws that support those values. I’m proud that we can take this bold step in halting funding to abortion providers that receive Medicaid funding.”

The move also follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June to reject Planned Parenthood’s case against South Carolina’s efforts to defund them.

“This has been an issue that’s been in the background for a long time for a lot of people. In fact, the desire of Nebraska taxpayers to not have their funds be used for abortions has been in state statutes for some time,” state Attorney General Mike Hilgers added. “Nebraskans care about the lives of the unborn. And through laws passed by their state and federal representatives, Nebraskans have made clear that they want their hard-earned taxpayer dollars going to good health care, not subsidizing abortions. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the governor to ensure taxpayer dollars go to those who help Nebraskans and not those who do harm.”

Without Roe v. Wade to ensure abortion’s legality, the abortion industry relies heavily on taxpayer funding to stay in operation. Last year, Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report revealed that its affiliates across the nation took in $699.3 million in government “health services” reimbursements and grants, accounting for 39% of its total revenue during that period. At the same time, the abortion chain committed 392,715 abortions – yet its legitimate health services, such as pap tests and cancer screenings, continued to decline as percentages of its overall business.

Within weeks of returning to office, President Donald Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment against direct funding of most elective abortions, reinstated the Mexico City Policy that forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad, and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

In March, the Trump administration froze Title X “family planning” grants to nonprofits it said violated its executive orders on immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including Planned Parenthood affiliates in nine states.

A coalition of pro-life groups led by Live Action has announced plans to prioritize passage of a permanent nationwide defunding law by the time the BBB’s current defunding expires next July.

