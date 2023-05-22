Nebraska governor signs law restricting trans mutilation of children, abortion after 12 weeks

The new law bans transgender surgeries for minors under 19 and places some restrictions on transgender drugs and abortion.

LINCOLN, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) — Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday signed a law that restricts surgical and chemical mutilation of gender-confused kids and protects preborn babies from elective abortions at 12 weeks’ gestation.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives,” Pillen said. “This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity.”

Legislative Bill 574 prohibits “gender-altering surgery” for minors, such as mastectomies and genital surgeries, while requiring the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an appointee of Pillen, to issue regulations on the use of transgender drugs.

The law includes carveouts for individuals who are already taking the dangerous transgender drugs.

It also requires the new regulations to allow healthcare professionals to “prescribe approved puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or both to an individual younger than nineteen years of age if such individual has a long-lasting and intense pattern of gender nonconformity or gender dysphoria which began or worsened at the start of puberty” under certain conditions.

It tasks Tesmer with establishing a “minimum number of gender-identity-focused therapeutic hours” and a minimum waiting period before a minor can undergo transgender drugs, as well as informed consent requirements.

The legislation also allows for minors to sue their healthcare professionals for surgical and chemical mutilation.

Legislative Bill 574 additionally restricts abortion, although it not a complete prohibition on abortion, nor does it go as far as a failed six-week abortion ban.

It prohibits abortion when “the probable gestational age of the preborn child has been determined to be twelve or more weeks,” although it allows for exceptions for rape, incest and “medical emergency.”

Nearly 94% of abortions occur prior to 13 weeks gestation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so this law will protect few additional babies from abortion beyond the state’s current 20-week limit.

Nebraska is the latest state to put some regulations on the chemical and surgical mutilation of children. Republican-led states have primarily limited the procedures for minors. Transgender drugs and surgeries cannot change the sex of a child or an adult.

Florida became the latest state to put official limits into law after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning mutilating transgender surgeries and drugs for minors as part of a broad legislative package to protect the state’s kids from LGBT ideology, as LifeSiteNews previously reported. DeSantis and his administration had previously issued orders and prohibitions through Florida’s executive branch.

Medical professionals can lose their license for “committing or attempting … sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures for a patient younger than 18 years of age” and minors who received the mutilating interventions will have a pathway to sue for damages.

SB 254, the Florida law, will prohibit the use of state funds for mutilating transgender procedures and require providers to inform adults seeking transgender drugs and surgeries about the permanence of the interventions and the risks associated with them. As LifeSiteNews has extensively reported, transgender surgeries have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, cancer, stroke, infertility, and drastically increased instances of suicidality.

At least 14 other states, in addition to Florida and Nebraska, have cracked down on transgender surgeries and drugs for children this year.

