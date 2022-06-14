Neighbor of Justice Kavanaugh speaks out against ‘horrific’ protests after would-be assassin arrested

'What’s so discouraging is the fact that there just doesn’t seem to be anyone in a position of leadership or authority who is considering those issues and acting on them and trying to look for a solution rather than just allowing this possibly to escalate.'

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) – One of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighbors described the protests in their Chevy Chase neighborhood as “horrific” in a recent interview with FOX News.

The neighbor, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told FOX that protests happened occasionally in the neighborhood, though increased in frequency since the May 1 leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The opinion, if taken by the Court, would overturn Roe v. Wade and send decisions on abortion back to the states.

According to the neighbor, the protests are organized, and most of the protesters are not local.

“They are people who come from out of the area,” the neighbor said. “They have a parking lot fairly nearby.” The neighbor said that the protests take place twice per week, on Wednesday and Saturday at around 7 p.m.

“That’s when people are putting their kids to bed; there’s little kids who live on the street,” the neighbor stated. “It’s a horrific experience … It’s not great if you have kids of any age, but it’s unbelievably stressful and the kids are very upset. The kids have to be sent inside and it’s so loud you can’t put your kids to sleep.”

“They picked the exact time and they don’t care,” the neighbor continued. “Literally, there’s no way on a Wednesday night you can put your kid to bed.”

Describing the protests, the neighbor said “They have drums, they have a megaphone, and they chant, they yell all kinds of things … They have told neighbors ‘f— you, f— your children,’ things like that – and so they’re abusive towards neighbors and intimidating.”

Speaking about local law enforcement’s reaction, the neighbor said, “What we’ve … been told is that this is ‘behaving within the bounds of the law’ and the only law that could be enforced is the federal law that they’re not supposed to protest outside the homes of judicial officials, but the federal partners declined to enforce the law.”

“There’s nowhere to go to get away from it,” the neighbor continued. “I think people are very concerned that if there isn’t action taken, that this will escalate in a way that is very unpredictable and very unsafe and that’s what’s so discouraging is the fact that there just doesn’t seem to be anyone in a position of leadership or authority who is considering those issues and acting on them and trying to look for a solution rather than just allowing this possibly to escalate.”

“We’ve … been told repeatedly, just anecdotally, like in casual conversation, you can’t engage with these people. They have no filter. They will have no regard for your personal property or your personal safety. So don’t engage with them. So we’re basically being told that these people are not safe.”

Last week, Nicholas John Roske was arrested for attempting to assassinate Kavanaugh at his home. Roske said that the reason why he attempted to kill Kavanaugh was his potential role in overturning Roe. Protests took place outside of Kavanaugh’s house the day Roske was arrested.

“They had a lot of camera crews, obviously, who were here for the news,” the neighbor said, describing the night after Roske’s arrest. “So they came, they had more drums, more noise. They were very, very loud, very, very aggressive. They dance in the streets as well … I mean, it’s unnerving. And there’s no consideration given to the neighbors – we’re just expected to take it.”

The neighbor expressed hope that the protests would die down after the justices deliver an opinion, though expressed concern with the protests’ implications. “Let people know and encourage them to come to your neighborhood and do the same thing to voice their views. Because it can’t be selective,” the neighbor concluded.

Left-leaning politicians have expressed support for the protests in the wake of the leaked opinion. Last month, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden’s opinion of the protests was that “we certainly continue to encourage [protests] outside of judges’ homes.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has also voiced support for the protests. She also stated last week that no one was in danger if the House failed to pass a bill that would grant further protections to justices.

According to federal law, it is a crime to protest in front of a federal judge’s house with the “intent of influencing any judge.”

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a memo that detailed how law enforcement agencies are looking into violence threatened by pro-abortion activists angry at the potential overturn of Roe. The memo was followed by two warnings issued by the DHS.

The first, issued to American Catholic bishops, warned of potential danger to Church property and clergy in the event of Roe’s reversal. The second warned that the nation’s “threat environment” could become “dynamic” in the wake of the ruling, stating that both pro-abortion and pro-life activists have been calling for violence.

In the immediate wake of the opinion’s leak, violence directed against churches and pro-life pregnancy centers broke out across the country. Violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches continues to occur as a result of the leaked opinion.

Last Saturday, a pregnancy center in Oregon was firebombed by pro-abortion activists. The offices of Oregon’s Right to Life chapter were also firebombed last month, causing minimal damage.

