‘Neocons and warmongers’: MAGA leaders reject Trump’s aggression against Iran

Before or after the bombing of Iran on Saturday, Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, and more have rejected direct U.S. aggression in the region.

(LifeSiteNews) — Now in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran on Saturday evening without congressional approval, as is required by the U.S. Constitution, mainstream America First MAGA leaders have been vehemently opposed to any such unprovoked aggression against the ancient Persian state.

After a blistering attack against her by Zionist Fox News commentator Mark Levin, who made the case that Americans are now sleeping better after Trump’s bombing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded, “No, I didn’t sleep better after neocons and warmongers talked this administration into entering a hot war that Israel started” with “an unprovoked attack (against) Iran.”

MAGA is not for foreign wars. We are not for regime change. We are for AMERICA FIRST. The United States should not be involved in fighting nuclear-armed Israel’s war with Iran. WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/oZHcNXQAjK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 23, 2025

“The reality is no American slept better after America bombed Iran because all of a sudden, we now have threats on our homeland. We now have warnings from our State Department for Americans overseas,” she continued. “And Americans all over the world are seriously questioning, is this going to be World War III?”

“I would say I represent MAGA far more than Mark Levin or any of these other neocon suck-ups ever will and ever do because MAGA is not for foreign wars. We are not for regime change and we are for America first,” the popular conservative representative from Georgia said.

“I don’t think we should be fighting wars on behalf of Israel, and many Americans agree with that,” Greene affirmed in a previous statement. “I’m one of those Americans that are really sick and tired of the narrative that we’re constantly told that we’re supposed to hate some country that’s overseas that maybe we’ve never been to. We don’t know anything about that country, but we’re told that they’re the greatest threat to our freedoms and our democracy. And that we have to go to war with them.”

Media commentator Steve Bannon, who served as Trump’s chief executive during the historic 2016 presidential campaign victory and has been a recognized MAGA activist and strategist since that time, argued strongly just last week that U.S. strikes on Iran would “tear this country apart” and risk dragging America into another endless war.

Also taking a strong stance against U.S. involvement in the Israeli-initiated war against Iran was Tucker Carlson, who addressed the conflict on June 13 framing the issue as being between “warmongers and peacemakers.”

He argued that the “warmongers” include “anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct U.S. military involvement in a war with Iran.” And he stated specific names: “On that list: Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson. At some point, they will all have to answer for this, but you should know their names now.”

The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2025

Additionally, in a viral interview with Ted Cruz, Carlson rejected the idea of U.S. military action against Iran even mocking the Texas senator for his support of the war due to heretical Christian Zionist interpretations of sacred scripture and even Cruz’s lack of knowledge about Iran itself.

READ: Ted Cruz tries to use Scripture to justify war with Iran. Tucker Carlson isn’t buying it

Then, after charging Trump with being “complicit” in Israel’s June 13 unprovoked attack against Iran, and the president’s retort calling him “kooky,” Candace Owens came to Carlson’s defense, warning that “Trump just fractured his base.”

“What was the mandate? Keep Americans out of foreign affairs. No war,” she affirmed.

Owens went on to highlight that even before he ran for president, Trump slammed Barack Obama for coming close to starting a war with Iran. Trump later called the U.S. war in Iraq a “big fat mistake” during a Republican presidential primary debate.

READ: Candace Owens calls out Trump for supporting Israel’s war on Iran, attacking Tucker Carlson

“I don’t know what’s happened to Trump … he is now attacking people who have remained consistent, who are standing against our involvement in the Middle East on the basis of the fact that regime changes have never worked there,” Owens remarked.

Additionally, political right activist Charlie Kirk ran a Twitter/X poll on Monday asking his 5.1 million generally conservative followers, “Do you support US led regime change removing the Iranian mullahs?” with current results showing 68.8% of respondents being opposed and 31.2% being in favor.

Popular commentator, author and podcast host Matt Walsh reposted this poll commenting, “It’s insane that there’s even 35 percent saying yes to this.”

It’s insane that there’s even 35 percent saying yes to this. https://t.co/HJB4TjB1lF — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 23, 2025

After Saturday night’s American bombing of Iran, Trump warned Iran not to retaliate against the U.S. for this blatant act of war, saying the country “must now make peace,” adding “if they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.”

Commenting on a Sunday talk show, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said, “The notion that this isn’t an act of war I find ludicrous. This is a hot war. There are two nations, Israel and Iran, trading volleys of missiles every night, every day, and we’re a cobelligerent now in this war.”

“Three bombings to neutralize Iran” might be the 2025 version of “two weeks to slow the spread.” ICYMI: I joined @mkraju on @InsidePolitics this morning. pic.twitter.com/tOGdb2Kwbu — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 22, 2025

“I’m here to represent the base of the MAGA party that got Trump elected. Most of us were tired of the wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe and we were promised that we wouldn’t be engaging in another one. Yet here we see this happening and the president and the administration say, ‘Oh, we’re done, we’ve had our little bombing and now this is over,’” which the senator did not find to make much sense, and thus he remained “leery.”

Breaking on Wednesday, in retaliation, Iran has now launched at least 11 missiles at U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

According to Axios, ​​Iran launched at least 10 missiles toward Qatar, where Al-Udeid Air Base, the biggest U.S. military installation in the region, is located. At least one missile was also launched toward Iraq.

READ: BREAKING: Iran launches missiles at U.S. military bases in Middle East

Further, Trump will determine any possible American response, and the likelihood of war, based on the scale of Iran’s attack, including the number of U.S. military fatalities.

Additionally, Iranian media reported Sunday that Iran’s parliament has voted to shut down the Strait of Hormuz in response to the U.S. bombing. Around 20% of the oil consumed in world markets passes through these waters between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman on a daily basis. Newsweek reported this closure could cause oil prices to rise 30% to 50%, possibly leading to a $5 per gallon increase in gas prices.

A senior Iranian lawmaker quoted by PressTV said the final decision for shutting down the waterway lies with the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

After Trump’s Saturday attack, Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of the Iranian army’s Joint Staff, also warned that this direct act of aggression against its nuclear facilities was the equivalent of an invasion of the country, thus justifying Tehran to exercise a “free hand” to “act against U.S. interests and its army,” the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

What? We were told that we bombed Iran into peace.

And that any person claiming this would drag us into a larger war was an anti-MAGA conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/QSjS91ohou — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 23, 2025

Share











