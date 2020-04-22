Netflix subscriptions surge by the millions as churches stay closed: Live coronavirus updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

The Associated Press reports, “Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world’s most essential services in times of isolation or crisis.”

April 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who previously asked Congress for the power to suspend certain basic legal rights during the pandemic, now says some state governors have gone too far with their shutdown orders.

NPR reports:

Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department would support legal action against states that continue to impose strict social distancing rules even after coronavirus cases begin to subside in their respective states. In a Tuesday interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Barr called some current stay-at-home orders “burdens on civil liberties” and said that if they continued and lawsuits were brought, his department would side against the state.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tip line, to which New Yorkers were urged to text photos of violations of so-called social distancing rules, has apparently backfired. It was flooded with photos of genitalia, obscene hand gestures, de Blasio dropping the Staten Island groundhog (it later died of internal injuries), and Hitler memes about how turning neighbors in is the “Reich” thing to do.

The state of New York also “just issued a drastic new guideline urging emergency services workers not to bother trying to revive anyone without a pulse when they get to a scene, amid an overload of coronavirus patients,” the New York Post reports.

“Some Catholic churches in Idaho are in the early stages of getting ready to reopen,” a local news outlet reports. A spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Boise clarified that parishes are “opening only for private prayer and devotion not for church services or any kind of liturgy or any sort.”

In the same state, a mom was arrested for “trespassing” at a closed playground.

Also in Idaho, a woman faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for holding a “nonessential” yard sale.

Iowa is releasing prisoners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Protesters are convening in Richmond, Virginia, today, demanding the state re-open. Similar protests are popping up around the U.S. A Wall Street Journal article titled “The Lockdown Rebellion” explains the contempt of privileged elites for people who are begging for an end to the draconian lockdowns.

“Tor the most part,” people at such protests are “simply struggling Americans who have concluded that—at least for them—the cure is turning out to be worse than the disease.”

“The do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do behavior of those imposing these rules isn’t boosting trust in authorities, either, whether it be Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot going out to get her hair done or New York Mayor Bill de Blasio being driven to his gym even as they were imploring everyone else to stay home,” the article notes.

