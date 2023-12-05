Neurology professor says Canada likely paid more for COVID vaccines than all other countries

While the official number remains secret, neurology professor Steven Pelech estimated Canada paid $38 per shot compared to $22-$23 paid per shot by the United States and Europe.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — A neurology professor says that Canada likely paid the highest prices in the world for the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

On November 26, University of British Columbia professor Steven Pelech joined pro-family and pro-freedom activists, including Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson, in Vancouver where he discussed Canada’s handling of COVID vaccines.

“So, it was negotiated, of course it was a secret contract,” he said, referring to the sale of experimental COVID vaccines in Canada. “We still don’t know what we paid per shot.”

While the official number is unknown, Pelech revealed that the Auditor General of Canada “gave us a clue, and it was close to $38 per shot” for the Pfizer vaccine.

This number is compared to United States and Europe paying about $22-$23 a shot. Notably, the vaccine cost Pfizer about U.S.$1.18 per shot to produce.

Additionally, in his upcoming book, Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole: Independent Scientists and Physicians Unmask the Pandemic, Pelech wrote that vaccine in Albania, Brazil, and South Africa cost U.S.$12, U.S.$10, and U.S.$10, respectively.

“Canada has paid the highest prices in probably the world for these vaccines,” he added.

According to Pelech, the Canadian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, negotiated to purchase seven COVID shots for each Canadian. He added that the deal was set before the vaccines were approved in Canada.

Notably, Pelech’s comments come just days before a Statistic Canada report showed that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes some 30 million for 2023 and 2024. The total cost of just the Pfizer contract has not been revealed, and the Department of Health has refused to comment on the total cost.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

In October, LifeSiteNews reported how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

In November, officials with Canada’s Department of Health refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that show “critical weaknesses and gaps” according to their own department memo.

