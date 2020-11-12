Nevada voters enshrine gay ‘marriage’ in state’s constitution

NEVADA, November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Nevada has become the first state to formally repeal a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as between a man and a woman, with 62 percent of the vote.

At least 30 other states contain similar amendments, all implemented between 1998 and 2012 in what was a conservative push to defend themselves against gay “marriage” and the gender ideology that accompanies it.

The repeal is being reported as a formality given the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which made the state’s constitutional definition of marriage inoperable and imposed same-sex “marriage” on all 50 states.

Equality Nevada President Chris Davin said the homosexual lobby also wanted something concrete to protect same-sex “marriage” in case “the federal level ever revokes it – which is what a lot of folks are worried about with the new Supreme Court.”

Nevada is one of the swing states with contested 2020 presidential election results.

