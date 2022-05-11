‘Pro-life’ Senate candidate Evan McMullin defends Roe v. Wade, denounces abortion bans

UTAH (LifeSiteNews) – A former 2016 third-party challenger to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton said he no longer wants to see Roe v. Wade reversed and will vote against pro-life legislation if he is elected to the U.S. Senate in November.
Evan McMullin is running against pro-life, conservative Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah. McMullin is running as an independent, but his views are liberal enough that the state’s Democratic Party declined to put up a candidate and instead has endorsed his candidacy.
Tonight, I pushed Senate candidate @EvanMcMullin, whose independent campaign against sitting GOP senator Mike Lee in Utah is being backed by the state's Democratic Party, on his anti-Roe views in 2016 versus his pro-Roe views in 2022.
Watch our exchange:pic.twitter.com/oAD8KqctNJ
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 9, 2022
During a recent interview on MSNBC, McMullin explained why he flipped his position on abortion after running in 2016 as a pro-life alternative to Donald Trump.
“As a pro-life Utahn, I’m concerned that the never-ending tug-of-war over abortion laws threatens to create a public health crisis,” McMullin’s campaign said in a statement on the news of the leaked Supreme Court Roe draft reversal opinion.
RELATED: Formerly pro-life Catholic senator to vote ‘yes’ on Democrats’ radical abortion bill
McMullin’s campaign said he opposes pro-life laws, such as “total bans on abortion.”
“I do not think that [overturning Roe] is the way for the country to move forward on this issue,” McMullin told MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Sunday night. Hasan read from McMullin a 2016 tweet where he said Roe should be overturned. He instead said expanding access to contraceptives, many of which are abortifacient, is the better way to address the issue of abortion.
The Senate candidate called for a “comprehensive approach” to supporting women and children and repeatedly referred to a “tug-of-war.”
He also said he would oppose a potential vote in the Senate on a national abortion ban.
The Surgi-Center, a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic infamous for offering late, second trimester abortions, and its owner, abortionist Cesare Santangelo, are at the center of a scandal involving possible violations of federal laws against partial-birth abortion and infanticide.
In an exclusive video interview with LifeSiteNews, Lauren Handy, the director of activism at Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), told LifeSiteNew's Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen that, with the help of a whistleblower, her organization rescued and properly buried the remains of about one hundred aborted babies from Santangelo's Surgi-Center.
But, five of the deceased babies were so large and so developed that they suspected the Surgi-Center of engaging in the illegal practices of partial-birth abortion or infanticide (i.e., killing the child after birth) à la Kermit Gosnell.
The shocked pro-lifers then gave the aborted babies to the police and brought the matter to the attention of the D.C. Medical Examiner's office. But, the Medical Examiner's office has refused to take any action, saying they will not perform autopsies on the babies.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002). *Anyone - no matter where you reside - can sign this petition!
Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there.
Handy and eight of her fellow pro-life rescuers in PAAU are, themselves, now facing jail-time after being arrested by the FBI for conducting a traditional pro-life sit-in in October, 2020, at the very same abortion center from which the late-term deceased babies (mentioned above) were rescued.
Please note that the two events - the pro-life rescue in 2020 and the gruesome discovery of the five near-to-full-term babies in the Surgi-Center's "bio-medical waste" earlier this year - are almost one-and-a-half years apart.
Thus, Handy believes that their recent arrest is no coincidence...and, moreover, that the FBI is being used to create a smokescreen by arresting her and the other pro-lifers.
At the same time, the D.C. Medical Examiner's office does not seem interested in discovering the truth about the deaths of the five aborted babies and possible illegal partial-birth abortions or infanticide happening at the D.C. Surgi-Center.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002).
The DOJ press release claims that the pro-lifers: "engaged in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services."
But, commenting on the arrest, Lauren Handy stated: "Media reports have stated that we ‘invaded’ the abortion center and ‘disrupted’ women from exercising their ‘reproductive rights’. No, that is not what we did."
"We entered the clinic and sought to love the women who were already there for their abortion procedures," Handy said. "We tried to offer them help so they would choose life. We non-violently defended the unborn who were about to be exterminated – the innocent, the most vulnerable, killed in horrific acts of violence and treated as so much trash."
Tireless pro-life activist Dr. Monica Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and leader of Red Rose Rescue, told LifeSiteNews that "this is the first time any of them are facing federal charges. That the rescuers were hunted down by FBI agents is unprecedented in the history of pro-life activism."
All of this...possibly...for discovering five near-or-at-term aborted babies at Cesare Santangelo's D.C. Surgi-Center, and for seeking to give justice and dignity to the murdered babies.
The truth now needs to come out!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002).
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition!
To contribute to the legal defense of Lauren Handy and the other eight members of PAAU, please CLICK on the following link to find out more about their LifeFunder campaign (also operated by LifeSiteNews): https://www.lifefunder.com/victims
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pro-life hero raided by FBI speaks about the aborted babies she was trying to honor' - https://rumble.com/vzsslx-exclusive-pro-life-hero-raided-by-fbi-speaks-about-the-aborted-babies-she-w.html
'Pro-lifers arrested in FBI raids, face 11 years in prison for blocking access to late-term abortion mill' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-raided-charged-and-face-11-years-in-jail-for-blocking-access-to-infamous-dc-abortion-mill/
'BREAKING: Video surfaces of FBI raid, arrest of nonviolent pro-life activists' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-video-surfaces-of-biden-fbi-raid-arrest-of-nonviolent-pro-life-activists/
'Court Docs reveal previously unknown patient death due to negligence at late-term abortion facility' - https://www.operationrescue.org/archives/court-docs-reveal-previously-unknown-patient-death-due-to-negligence-at-late-term-abortion-facility/
**Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot of pro-lifers protesting outside the Surgi-Center abortion facility, in Washington, D.C.
Whether McMullin, if he wins, would have a say on legislation beyond a floor vote remains up in the air. He has previously said he would refuse to caucus with either the Republican or Democratic Party.
Senators must caucus with a party in order to receive a committee assignment. For example, independent Senators Angus King and Bernie Sanders caucus with the Democratic Party. “Without joining a caucus, McMullin would not have a seat at this negotiating table,” Washington Examiner commentary editor Conn Carroll explained. “Neither party is obligated to give him a seat on any committee.”
“Committee seats are valuable things in the Senate,” Carroll wrote.