New ad to run during ABC World News Tonight honors pro-lifers imprisoned by Biden-Harris admin

Presidential candidate Randall Terry, who recently infuriated leftists with a pro-life commercial that ran during The View, proclaims in a new ad that voting in favor of radical pro-abortion amendments in 10 states is a ‘vote to kill Jesus in the womb.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Randall Terry presidential campaign plans to run a new ad during The View and ABC World News Tonight honoring the pro-lifers put into federal prison by the Biden-Harris administration for peacefully protesting at abortion facilities, while also calling for the defeat of ballot initiatives in 10 states that would declare abortion a “right” up until the day of birth.

“Our friends are in prison. No one has spoken up for them like this on national TV,” Terry told LifeSiteNews.

Terry, a longtime pro-life activist who recently infuriated the broadcast world by running a pro-life commercial during The View comparing the show’s hosts to Nazis due to their promotion of abortion, also boldly proclaims in the new ad that a vote approving the abortion amendments in any of the 10 states cited in the commercial is a “vote to kill Jesus in the womb,” an assertion that is likely to ignite a new firestorm among pro-abortion leftists.

“Nearly 20 innocent Americans are in federal prison for peacefully protesting abortion,” Terry says at the start of the ad, while showing the names and images of the jailed pro-life heroes whose stories have been reported extensively by LifeSiteNews.

“Abortion to the day of birth is on the ballot in these 10 states,” continues Terry in the ad, which names: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota.

“Will we protect children, or murder them? …and imprison their defenders?” asks Terry.

“Jesus said if we harm a child, we’re better off drowned in the sea with a millstone around our neck,” he explains. “Jesus said what we do to babies, we do to Him.”

“A vote for these amendments, or this team, is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb,” asserts Terry in the ad, while displaying a photo of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris seated next to Biden-Harris administration Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The ad shines a light on the legal plights of Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, Herb Geraghty, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Steven LeFamine, Jean Marshall, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Paul Vaughn, Bevelyn Williams, Calvin Zastrow, and Eva Zastrow.

While the ad to be shown during The View is already paid for, it will cost nearly $20,000 each time the 30-second spot runs during the ABC World News Tonight broadcast.

Because of the expense, the Terry campaign has announced a GiveSendGo page seeking assistance in being a voice for these incarcerated pro-lifers and for the unborn:

Because we are Federal Candidates, we can run TV ads on National TV, in all fifty states, and the Networks are required by law to run them unedited, uncensored. We have already run National Ads on The View (8 times), Jimmy Kimmel (1 time), and ABC World News Tonight (1 time). So, we KNOW we can do this. “We will run THIS AD, on ABC World News Tonight, on behalf of the babies AND our brothers and sisters. in prison, on Monday through Thursday evening (Oct 28 through Oct 31) if we raise the money. This ad WILL save babies, be a voice for pro-lifers, and will impact voters nationwide. We will reach MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of Americans with this ad. This ad will help defeat child killing in the ten states where it is “on the ballot,” because it will run on EVERY STATION in ALL FIFTY STATES!!!. This ad will help defeat Kamala in the SWING STATES because it will run on EVERY STATION in ALL FIFTY STATES. We will remember, and HONOR our pro-life brothers and sisters who are in federal prison for peacefully trying to save babies … whose sufferings will help end this slaughter and bring America to repentance.

Editor’s note: This article is not an endorsement by LifeSiteNews for or against any political candidate for office.

Share











