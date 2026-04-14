Just Like Me's Jesus AI chatbot lacks consciousness and it's quite possible that it will give users advice that is not compatible with Catholic teaching.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech company Just Like Me launched an app by the same name that allows users to chat with an AI-generated version of Jesus Christ for guidance for a fee without promoting any doctrine.

The Just Like Me app, initially launched in October 2025, allows users to have “meaningful, human-like conversations with digital mentors, experts, and companions” by call or video chat with various AI-generated entrepreneurs such as Chris DeWolfe, the co-founder of MySpace, Santa Claus, and most notably Our Lord Jesus Christ at a rate of $1.99 a minute. The Jesus AI feature, added in December 2025, just days before Christmas, is modeled after The Chosen’s Jonathan Roumie and provides “guidance and compassion” to users, basing its answers on the King James Bible, but does not promote any of the Church’s doctrine.

Chris Breed, CEO of Just Like Me, emphasized in a December press release announcing the launch of the Jesus AI feature that it’s meant to provide guidance, compassion, and healing to those struggling with loneliness, stress, or uncertainty.

“Our mission has always been to make the world a better place — one conversation at a time,” he said.

“Billions of people are struggling with loneliness, stress, and uncertainty. Jesus AI was created to offer a compassionate presence that encourages love, healing, and understanding,” he added. “It’s a modern way to provide timeless guidance, mentorship, and companionship — available whenever someone needs it.”

READ: Donald Trump deletes AI image of himself as Jesus Christ, claims he was ‘a doctor’

In its press release, Just Like Me also invited churches, ministries, and congregations to share the feature with their congregations, even offering to donate 25% of the proceeds generated through congregation referrals directly back to their communities.

It’s important to note that while the Catholic Church stresses the importance of talking to Our Lord, including in times of “loneliness, stress, and uncertainty,” this is done through prayer and the sacraments, especially confession and, if worthy to receive, the Holy Eucharist.

It’s also worth noting that speaking to an AI chatbot, which lacks consciousness, is not the same as speaking to a priest in spiritual direction or Christ directly in prayer or through the sacraments. As Catholic philosopher George Matwijec noted in a March article for Catholic365, citing St. Thomas Aquinas, AI only responds to its programming and cannot reflect on its thinking.

“AI does not generate its own thoughts; it merely responds to its programming and responds to whatever it is prompted to. AI does not experience emotions conjointly as it gathers sense data which is merely installed into the computer,” he wrote.

“Sometimes AI does seem to generate novel thoughts, but this is dependent on data that it already possesses and is the result of a learned pattern,” he added. “Humans can reflect on their thinking. This allows them to correct themselves without external prompts. Humans can develop concepts that are not dependent on sense data.”

Because the Jesus AI chatbot lacks consciousness, it is quite possible that it will give users advice that is not compatible with Catholic teaching. Indeed, in its statement announcing Jesus AI’s launch, Just Like Me stated that the feature had been “carefully developed” to be inclusive to people of all faiths and backgrounds and provide “encouragement” but “not doctrine.”

“The experience has been carefully developed with guardrails and oversight to ensure it remains inclusive, respectful, and safe for people of all beliefs and backgrounds,” the statement read. “It provides encouragement — not doctrine — and aims to help individuals navigate real-life challenges with clarity, positivity, and emotional support.”

In recent years, churches and Catholic organizations have incorporated AI in various forms. In 2024, St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland, drew criticism after introducing an AI display simulating Our Lord in the confessional that neglected to mention the Church’s teaching when asked certain questions.

READ: Swiss church installs AI display attempting to simulate Jesus in confessional

One individual asked the bot, “How do I support, from a Christian perspective, an elderly, sick person who has decided on assisted suicide?”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that euthanasia “constitutes a murder gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God, his Creator.”

Without making any mention of this key Catholic teaching, the bot advised, “Perhaps you could ask your loved one the following questions: What does your faith mean to you in this difficult time? Is there anything else in life that could bring you peace or joy? How can I support you and give you comfort?”

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