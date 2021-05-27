New assisted suicide bill introduced into UK Parliament

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WESTMINSTER, U.K., May 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A new bid to legalize assisted suicide has begun in the U.K., as the Assisted Dying Bill was introduced into the House of Lords May 26, with the purported aim of alleviating “intolerable suffering.” Meanwhile, Members of Parliament (MPs) opposed to the bill have warned that any move to legalize assisted is a “slippery slope” which leads inevitably to euthanasia.

Baroness Meacher, chair of the assisted-suicide lobby group Dignity in Dying, made the first steps in the process to bring in assisted suicide into the U.K., as the House of Lords gave her Assisted Dying Bill its first reading yesterday, May 26.

In its first reading, the bill was read out and formally introduced, and will be debated in its second reading which will most likely take place later this year.

Modelled on legislation from Oregon, under the terms of the bill assisted suicide would be legalized for “terminally ill, mentally competent adults,” who are judged to be in the final six months of their life.

In the event of assisted suicide being sought, two doctors and a High Court judge would be required to assess the case in order to grant approval for the person to end their life.

Should the judges approve the death, then a patient would be able to choose the place, time and manner of his death. Meacher’s bill declares that it has the aim of alleviating “intolerable suffering.”

The legislation is the third attempt in the past ten years to legalize assisted suicide, and comes some years after the 2015 Marris-Falconer Assisted Dying Bill which was defeated in the House of Commons by a vote of 330 to 118.

Assisted suicide is currently illegal in England and Wales under the Suicide Act (1961), and in Northern Ireland under the Criminal Justice Act (1966). Anyone who “encourages or assists a suicide” could face up to 14 years in prison under the current laws.

While there is no specific legislation relating to assisted suicide in Scotland, the Scottish parliament is expected to launch its own consultation on the matter, with a bill expected to be introduced next year.

Assisted suicide campaigners have been lobbying the courts since their defeat in Parliament in 2015, but were told by the High Court in 2019 that “In our judgment the courts are not the venue for arguments that have failed to convince parliament.”

The campaigners have been supported by Secretary of State for Health, Matthew Hancock, who recently advocated for a data based debate on the matter, and wrote to the Office for National Statistics for information on “suicides by terminally ill people and the possible impact of the ban on assisted dying.”

Major U.K. newspaper, The Sunday Times, launched a campaign on May 23 supporting the bid to legalize assisted suicide, and attempting to drum up public support for the bill.

Last month, 70 MPs and Peers signed an open letter, calling on the government to reject requests by the All-Party Parliamentary Humanist Group, which had lobbied the government to conduct an inquiry with a view to changing the ban on assisted suicide.

“We do not consider that a new inquiry into this complex and emotive subject is warranted,” wrote the parliamentarians.

They pointed to the “slippery slope” of assisted suicide, which led to euthanasia as its “natural destination.” Such laws would replace the current law, which the signatories of the letter say is “a law based on the rational and widely-accepted principle that we do not involve ourselves in deliberately bringing about the deaths of others – with a law based on artificial and arbitrary criteria like a prognosis of terminal illness.”

Meacher’s bill has also been met with stern opposition from pro-life campaigners as well as clerics. Catherine Robinson, a spokesperson for Right to Life UK, warned that in practice any legalization of assisted suicide would lead to the deaths of far more than just those people deemed to be experiencing “intolerable suffering.”

“Supporters of a change in the law on assisted suicide frame the debate in terms of unbearable suffering ‘beyond the reach of palliative care’, as Baroness Meacher put it. Yet the experience of other jurisdictions, particularly Canada and Oregon, which have legalized assisted suicide and/or euthanasia tell a very different story,” Robinson said.

“The majority of people who choose to end their own lives with medical assistance say it is because they fear being a ‘burden’, or ‘loss of autonomy’ or ‘loss of dignity’. These reasons have nothing to do with physical suffering, and it should be a source of scandal that people who are struggling in this personal, psychological and social manner, are offered death as a solution.”

Robinson was echoed by Alithea Williams of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), who noted that though Meacher’s bill was “unlikely” to become law, it was nevertheless part of “a fresh assault on Westminster by the assisted suicide lobby.”

“This bill marks the start of a new battle against the lives of the most vulnerable – we must fight back now,” declared Williams.

The Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury, Bishop Mark Davies, issued a statement in response to Meacher’s bill, pointing out the irony of such a bill after more than a year of restrictions which had the supposed intent of saving lives from an infection.

“If Parliament were ever persuaded to legalize Assisted Suicide, we should be in no doubt as to the moral line that would be crossed,” Davies said.

“A line that has never been legally crossed in our care of the sick and elderly since the foundation of our society. The culture built on the commandment ‘You shall not kill’ has protected the most vulnerable, led to the development of the finest end of life care and never required of our medical and nursing professions that they assist in the suicide or the killing of their patients.”