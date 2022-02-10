New Australian COVID camp welcomes first unvaccinated international travelers 

BRISBANE (LifeSiteNews) — A new COVID quarantine camp for unvaccinated travelers has opened in Australia and is set to welcome up to 1,000 “guests” by April.
The controversial quarantine facility, called “Queensland Regional Accommodation Centre” or “Wellcamp,” is located just outside the city of Toowoomba, about an hour’s drive from Brisbane, the capital of the state of Queensland.
The facility is already hosting 500 beds, and another 500 are expected to be ready by early April.
The first small group of unvaccinated international travelers, numbering fewer than 10, was taken by bus from a quarantine hotel in Brisbane to the camp on Saturday after flying in from New Zealand, according to ABC News Australia.
Visitors at the camp will be required to pay for their own two-week stay, as 9News Australia reported in a Tweet.
Currently, only unvaccinated travelers will be sent to the camp, as there are no longer any quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers need only to show proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of arriving in the country.
On Monday, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that his country will reopen its border to all vaccinated visa holders and international travelers on February 21.
Australia is one of the first countries in the world to have built and used so-called quarantine camps, and Wellcamp is the second to have made headlines.
GoFundMe has been called on the carpet by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for what he described in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as possible engagement in potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices.
After the BigTech crowdfunding giant summarily and seemingly arbitrarily shut down the page for the Canadian Freedom Convoy just as donations reached $10 million, Sen. Cruz sent the letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan asking for the federal agency to investigate.
One of the main focuses of his letter is fairness.
How can GoFundMe shut down fundraising for an entirely peaceful protest by Canadian Truckers, while, to cite just one example, having allowed the fundraiser for the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" in Seattle during the BLM/Antifa riots in the summer of 2020 to continue?
All freedom-loving people should be rightly suspicious that GoFundMe seems to apply one standard to fundraising for liberal causes, and another, far more stringent standard for conservative causes, which can effectively stop conservatives from expressing their support of a cause financially.
If this is true, it is unfair - and, undemocratic - and needs to be stopped immediately. And, that's why GoFundMe must be investigated now!
GoFundMe says that their terms and conditions were violated because of false claims in the media that the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests had turned violent.
But, this is simply untrue, as there has been absolutely no riotous behavior (this is Canada after all, eh).
Clearly, Ottawa is not Seattle. Ottawa is not Portland.
In fact, the Ottawa police department said that there had been only 7 arrests, for minor violations, among throngs of tens of thousands - and, organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy have stated that their people had nothing to do with those arrests.
While conservatives hate the idea of more government regulation, they hate the idea of losing their right to protest in support of freedom even more.
Smug BigTech companies should not be allowed to kill the momentum of peaceful causes they (or, their peers in Silicon Valley or Washington, DC) don't like.
Simply put, conservative causes on the GoFundMe platform must be held to exactly the same standard as liberal causes. If they are not, then the government must intervene to regulate GoFundMe, or shut them down.
Last November, the government of Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) ordered the transfer of 38 Australians from a remote Aboriginal town to another quarantine facility called Howard Springs, located near Darwin, because nine people there had tested positive for COVID-19. On December 1, three teenage boys attempted to escape Howard Springs before being arrested by police.
Also in November, Haley Hodgson, a healthy Australian woman, was held for 14 days in Howard Springs against her will because she failed to get tested for COVID-19.
“These COVID camps are real,” Hodgson warned in an interview with reporter and freedom activist Monica Smit.
“They’re building one in Melbourne now,” she added.
Although the new quarantine facility in Queensland is expected to host exclusively unvaccinated travelers, Hodgson warned that “if anyone becomes a close contact, it doesn’t matter if you’re fully-vaxxed, one-vaxxed, or non-vaxxed: you can get sent to these camps no matter what if you’re a close contact.”
Germany is also following in Australia’s footsteps. A recent survey by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag found that at least 15 people have been taken to quarantine facilities in Germany’s 10 largest cities since the beginning of the year.